Mecklenburg County Deeds for October 2020

Shinichi Adcock to Mark W. Davis, Lots 121-B & 122-B River Ridge Lacrosse District for $27,000.
Kenneth David Allen to Jerson R. Bonilla-Reina, Lot 4 5.03 AC South Hill District for $82,000.
Linda H. Armstrong to John E. Fariss, II, Lot 11 Trottinridge Fields Bluestone District for $50,000.
Bryan F. Barber to MEJM Properties LLC, Lot No 3 Section A Ponderosa Peninsulas for $30,000.
Keith Barber to Michael W. Denney, Lot 8-I River Ridge Lacrosse District for $8,000.
Beasley Investments LLC to Charles Ryan Woodlife, 3 parcels Clarksville District for $142,000.
Robert W. Boswell to Christopher Michael Brown, 21.74 Acres Buckhorn District for $74,900.
Bret Cecil Bowman to Margaret Louise Skulnik, 1.01 AC Bluestone District for $225,000.
Boyette Well & Septic, Inc. to Megan G. Ferrier, Lots 8 & 9 Section D Tanglewood Shores Lacrosse District for $8,000.
Gardner Brown to Jasper L. Cumings, Lot 34-L River Ridge Lacrosse District for $10,000.
Clayton C. Bryant, Jr. to Jeremy W. Coleman, Lot 3 Tract 10 2.17 AC Clarksville District for $140,000.
Marvin M. Bryant, Jr. to Joe Albert Vaughn, Jr., Lots 20-21 Evergreen Acres Bluestone District for $140,000.
Buggs Island Holdings, LLC to Vilma N. Pambid, Parcel A 0.92 AC & Parcel B 1.81 AC for $275,000.
Nancy Marie Camp to MMIDLL, LLC., Lots 16 Sunset Cove Section 2 Palmer Springs District for $340,000.
Elizabeth M. Carmona to Kerry A. Rittenour, Lot No. 3 Section B Tanglewood for $9,000.
Paul G. Carroll, Jr. to Dwayne L. Rypdahl, Lot 25 Section L Tanglewood Shores for $190,000.
Kenneth Ross Chappell to Timothy Ray Adams, 0.723 AC Palmer Springs District for $180,000.
Ronald L. Chipper to Ronald L. Chipper, Lot 6 Big Oaks Clarksville District for $10.00.
Joseph F. Church to Clayton Neil Walker, Lot 63 0.31 AC Town of South Hill for $189,000.
Garnett Stephen Clark to Justin Brandon Marker, 5.87 AC Chase City District for $188,900.
Alfred S. Coleman to Barry D. Powell, Lot 57 Mooresville Estates Bluestone District for $140,000.
John C. Craft to James D. Surber, Unit 31 The Moorings Town of Clarksville for $255,000.
William Avis Craig to James B. Bunch, 3.00 AC Boydton District for $80,000.
Edward Nelson Crosby, III to Nicole Sherrie Holmes, Parcel Town of Chase City for $1.00.
Janice Davis Crutchfield to Maryann M. Williams, Lots 14-17 Town of Chase City for $152,000.
Elizabeth G. Davidson to James E. Hartman, Lots 15 & 16 Conifer Cove Clarksville District for $375,000.
Larry Scott Davis to Roger Patrick Henry, Lot 92-G River Ridge Lacrosse District for $13,000.
Michael Henry Davis to Scott James Newton, Lot 4 Cold Spring Shores Lacrosse District for $30,000.
Dwayne M. Decker to Matthew Kulik, Lots 71-B and 72-B River Ridge Lacrosse District for $15,000.
Lois P. Dennis to Gina M. Smith, 2.0 AC Bluestone District for $95,000.
Mary E. Desalvo, Tr. to Jon Czerniawski, 2.15 Acres Town of South Hill for $16,000.
John Acree Devin, Jr. to George Washington, LLC, Town of Chase City for $312,500.
Grant Dick to Trey A. Behrendt, III, Lot 41 Sec B Buffalo Estates Clarksville District for $545,000.
Disbrow Properties, LLC to Jonathan N. Davidson, Lot 22 Clarksville District for $650,000.
Economic Development Authority of T to Veterans Enterprise Technology, 1.24 AC Boydton District for $300,000.
James W. Elliott to Cory Coaxum, Parcel Chase City District for $26,000.
James W. Elliott to Cory Coaxum, Lot 29 Chase City District for $1,200.
Mark A. Elliott to James W. Giering, Lot 105-F Fox Hollow Village for $87,500.
Elsayed B. Elsayed to Mostafa Mohamed, 2 Parcels Town of Chase City for $10,000.
Darryl A. Emory to Betty Wilborn, Lot 153-C River Ridge Lacrosse District for $50,000.
Darryl A. Emory to Sheila Maitland, Lot 105-C River Ridge Lacrosse District for $85,000.
Darryl A. Emory to Brittney Beck, Lot 15-M River Ridge Lacrosse District for $40,000.
Elizabeth C. Esters to EMS Holdings, LLC., 57.44 AC South Hill District for $250,000.
FLG Residual Trust Properties to Indian Creek Properties, LLC, 8.47 AC & 9.77 AC Lacrosse District for $660,000.
Evelyn R. Florence to Linda Vanessa Valle, Parcel 2 1.00 AC Chase City District for $4,000.
G & E Development, LLC to David Allen Greer, Lot 2 Section D Marina Cove Townhouse Town of Clarksville for $208,500.
William J. Galinis to Bradford Charles, Jr., Parcel A 0.60 AC & Parcel B 0.13 AC Clarksville District for $300,000.
Robert D. Gambell to David B. Endy, Lot 35 Clarksville District for $34,900.
David J. Germano to Chettoor Govindan G. Namboodri, Lot 7 Portside Lacrosse District for $850,000.
Jill D. Girard to Scott Allen McDowell, Lot 69-A River Ridge Lacrosse District for $45,000.
Jessica L. Glancy to William Edward Todd, 3.4404 AC Clarksville District for $285,000.
A. Todd Greenwood to Timothy Wayne Buley, Lot 4 49.33 AC Bluestone District for $189,000.
Angela Marie Groves to David Herbert Groves, Lot 16 Beechtree Bluestone District for $1.00.
Joshua R. Hall, Sr. to Troy Eugene Woody, Jr., Lots 16-17 Block 2 Section B & Lots 27-28 Block 7 Section D Oak Hill Park Bluestone District for $25,000.
C. Barry Hastings to Ami Chalmers Bradner, Lots 95-107 Sunnyside Park Town of Clarksville for $20,000.
Robert E. Hawthorne, Sub Tr to Benchmark Community Bank, 1.38 Acres South Hill District for $41,000.
Stanley Hayes to Chad Dunham, Parcel Chase City District for $350,000.
Edward Hector to Francis Keene Boyd, 0.35 AC Town of Chase City for $10,000.
Joey R. Hicks to James Handel, Lot 7 0.612 AC The Pointe Clarksville District for $662,500.
Amanda Lea Hite to Christopher R. Schulz, 16.560 AC Clarksville District for $90,000.
Geraldine E. Hite to Steves Sensational Signs, LLC, 0.654 AC Town of South Hill for $120,000.
Michael T. Hite to Derrett Griffin, Lots 9 & 10 South Hill District for $217,500.
Michael F. Hodler to William G. Epperson, Lot 40 Holiday Shores for $400.
Larry D. Holmes to Stephen Miles, Parcel 022 2.253 AC Clarksville District for $135,000.
Charles F. Homes, III to Nora J. Miller, 037 AC Town of Boydton for $5,000.
Teresa C. Hudson to John J. Weindel, 1/2 Interest Parcel 1 11.66 AC Boydton District for $34,500.
Patricia Chewning Huff to Planters, LLC., Lot Town of Clarksville for $65,000.
Amy G. Hughes to Therese Susan Carroll, Lot 3 0.88 AC Palmer Springs for $249,000.
Russell Elwood Jackson to Stacey E. Jackson, Lot 85-L River Ridge Lacrosse District for $32,500.
Janet Burn Hannsz, Tr. to Wayne T. Barbee, Lot 10 Ferry Hill Boydton District for $465,000.
Bertha Jones to Rodney D. Jiggetts, Parcel 2 8.626 AC South Hill District for $86,700.
Chrispen Dale Jones to Dakota Anderson Jones, 1.38 AC Chase City District for $80,000.
Nathan K. Jones to Steven L. Gaetani, Lot 45 Clarksville District for $35,000.
William Nolan Jordan to Earl Washington, Jr., Parcel 7, 8 & 9 Lacrosse District for $79,000.
Charlene R. Just to Thomas G. Hayes, 28.0 AC & 2.00 AC Lacrosse District for $100,000.
Dennis L. Kendrick to Brandon Keith Ford, Lot 61-I River Ridge Lacrosse District for $65,000.
Kenneth W. Kurz to Simon Garcia, Lot 85 Lacrosse District for $247,900.
Meriwether Fielding Lewis, Jr. to William J. Galinis, Parcel B 0.13 AC Clarksville District for $10,000.
Rena Geneva Long to Stephen J. Pagano, Lot 83-A River Ridge Lacrosse District for $32,000.
William Carl Lowe, II to Brian L. White, Sr., 16.51 AC Parcel 4 Chase City District for $22,500.
Talaat F. Maximous to Clayton L. Matthews, Lot 18 Hicks Hill Lacrosse District for $580,000.
Mary Elizabeth Covington McDade to Bernard L. Rose, II, Lots 12, 21, 22 & 23 Bald Eagle Cove Bluestone Distrcit for $55,000.
Patti Michelle Mobile to Silvino Gutierrez Zuniga, Lot 3 Town of Chase City for $28,500.
James E. Monroe, Jr. to Kyle Hitzelberg, Lot 35-H River Ridge Lacrosse District for $25,000.
John G. Moody to Dezso Rubesch, Parcel A 1.08 AC Lacrosse District for $150,000.
James R. Moore to Vincenzo Cianciaruso, Tr., 3.46 AC Clarksville District for $70,000.
Bobby L. Newcomb to Christopher M. Burke, 10 AC Chase City District for $33,000.
Nichols Place LLC to Robert C. Patton, Lot 22 & Part of Lot 21 & 23 Section A Winford Town of South Hill for $100,000.
Garret H. Overbey, Jr. to East Creek Farms, LLC., Parcel A 54.97 AC Buckhorn District for $68,000.
Stephen E. Palmer to Douglas Michael McCabe, 2.59 AC Buckhorn District for $254,900.
Theresa M. Perrotti to David S. Butenewicz, 38.72 AC Boydton District for $90,000.
Pete & Pete Jr. LLC to Pettus H. Rudd, Jr., Lot 23 Hundley’s Forest Lacrosse District for $50,000.
Gary L. Plasschaert to Tommy L. Carter, 9.62 AC Parcel A Chase City District for $225,000.
Pamela C. Prevatt to Matthew A. Crutcher, Lot 74-F River Ridge Lacrosse District for $112,900.
Lewis R. Rash, III to Blackacre Hypothetical, LLS., Parcel Lacrosse District for $18,000.
George P. Robinson to Stephen Mark Spiro, Lot 7 & 8 Palmer Springs District for $735,000.
Pettus H. Rudd, Jr. to Mary Frances Rudd, Lot 23 & 24 Hundley’s Forest Lacrosse District for $110,000.
Keith D. Saunders to Donavan L. Daily, Lot 83-H River Ridge Lacrosse District for $7,500.
Whitt G. Sessoms, III to Christopher Lee Randall, 30.3 AC Clarksville District for $205,625.
Elizabeth Jo H. Simmons to Milton H. Dennis, 4.66 AC Clarksville District for $11,500.
Robert L. Skipwith to Sheryl Wilkerson, 55.6 AC for $4,630.
William Linwood Skipwith to Sheryl Wilkerson, 1/12th 8.33% Undivided Interest 55.56 AC for $4,630.
Southside Outreach Group Inc. to Chrystal Revis Winstead, Lot 26 1.26 AC Clarksville District for $5,500.
Robert R. Sperlazza to Jack A. Koeppel, Lot 4 Unit 10 Roanoke Point Clarksville District for $365,000.
Jordan Ashley Spiers to Nolan T. Hudson, Parcel Town of South Hill for $151,470.
Michael Todd Stevanus to Kyle Matthew Buchholz, Lot 48 Section P Tanglewood Shores Lacrosse District for $78,000.
Tevecca B. Stevenson to Matthew H. Smiley, Parcel 12 & Part of Parcel 13 Burlington Village Clarksville District for $240,000.
David E. Stewart to Michael Denney, Lot 7-I River RIdge Lacrosse District for $31,000.
Bessie T. Strange to Douglas G. Adamson, Parcels Boydton District for $54,940.
Lewis C. Strickland, Jr. to Beth Ann O. Ham, Lot 158 Palmer Springs District for $410,000.
Michael J. Sullivan to Jay G. Crabtree, Lot 39 Palmer Springs District for $235,000.
Superior Investments Inc. to Cheryl Roberts, Parcel Town of South Hill for $192,000.
James F. Tate to Richard W. Charky, Jr., Palmer Springs District for $425,000.
Gilbert C. Taylor, Jr. to David K. Biggs, 12.63 AC Lacrosse District for $37,500.
Angela S. Terry to Gay R. Terry, 2.5 AC Clarksville District for $7,500.
Gary L. Thompson to Edward J. Birmingham, Parcel A 12.00 AC South Hill District for $260,000.
Betty C. Toler to Ryan Butler, Part of Lot 7 Parcel B Lot 8-10 Block 3 Sunnyside Park Town of Clarksville for $80,000.
Eula D. Turner to Juan Carlos Mandujano, 5 SC & .08 AC for $71,800.
Billy E. Upton to William J. Bright, Lot 23R Champion Forest Shores Lacrosse District for $485,000.
James L. Vaughan to Stephanie Renee Todd, Lot 14-A River Ridge for $6,000.
Norman D. Wagstaff to TNR 104 Inc., Parcel Bluestone District for $225,000.
Rose M. Walker to Ryan Durham, Part of Lots 42 & 43 Town of South Hill for $18,000.
Thomas Jonathan Wells to Brian Lynn White, Jr., 0.97 AC Chase City District for $145,000.
Larry West to Ezeknee LLC., Part of Lot 3 Town of Chase City for $100,000.
Marie B. Wiles to John I. Kimmell, Lot 5 & 6 Raynob Addition Town of Clarksville for $160,000.
Windgate II, LLC to Brad A. Champlain, Parcels South Hill District for $90,000.
Allan Wright to James Monroe Sanders, Lots 42G Section Groundhog Village for $5,000.
Bruce Wright, Jr. to David Adam Wilbourne, Parcels Boydton District for $500,000.
E. Bruce Wright, Jr. to Jennifer T. Wilbourne, 4 Parcels Boydton District for $1,200,000.
Brenda K. Yarbrough to Shelby Lasalle, Lot 6 Section M Tanglewood Shores Lacrosse District for $9,000.
Elizabeth Young to Atlas L. Allen, Lot 3 Fox Run Lacrosse District for $17,000.
Gerald Lee Young, II to Brian L. Carroll, Lot 16 1.02 AC Holly Grove Estates Lacrosse District for $165,000.
Peggy Young to Robert Young, Lot 15-I River Ridge Lacrosse District for $4,000.
Yi-Wei Zhang to David James Williams, Lot 6 Section B Holly Grove Estates Lacrosse District for $504,000.