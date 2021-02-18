Update from Mecklenburg Electric on outages

This morning we work to restore service to 2,182 accounts without service. Yesterday we restored 698 in Pittsylvania and 665 in Halifax Counties. We will continue to work main lines and neighborhoods in these hard-hit areas again today. In Brunswick, Charlotte, Greensville, Lunenburg, and Mecklenburg we are working on smaller outages and to individual accounts.
Freezing rain is accumulating and is forecast to continue into tomorrow morning. As we experience new outages, we will restore main feeders and continue to work on those who’ve been without service the longest… whenever possible.
We are requesting members call should their service go out ensuring our ability to track new outages from this repeat winter weather event. We continue to work around the clock and additional crews continue to arrive as Winter Storm Viola sets in.
Please be safe and stay in if possible.
Following is a listing of outage by city/county
Brunswick – 19
Greensville – 11
Halifax – 1415
Lunenburg – 2
Mecklenburg – 34
Pittsylvania - 703