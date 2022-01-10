Minix named Executive Vice President at Benchmark Community Bank

Benchmark Community Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of Lee Minix to Executive Vice President of Credit Administration. The announcement was made by President/CEO Jay Stafford with the new role taking place on January 1, 2022.
“We are very proud of Lee and the contributions he has made to Benchmark,” said Stafford. “He has been a strategic player in the restructuring of our business lending department. His contributions to the bank’s success have been immeasurable. By taking the lead in credit administration, Lee was able to incorporate his strengths in that area. He has built a strong team of professionals who skillfully oversee the bank’s business credit activity.”
A Farmville resident, Minix most recently served as Senior Vice President, Chief Credit Officer in the Credit Administration area of Benchmark. He joined the bank in 2007 as Vice President/Business Banker for the Farmville area. His area of responsibility included growing loans and loan portfolio analysis. In 2015, he was promoted to Vice President/Senior Credit Officer. Two years later, he was promoted to Senior Vice President/Credit Officer prior to becoming Chief Credit Officer.
Minix received his Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Virginia Tech. Prior to joining Benchmark, Minix worked as an Internal Officer and City Executive with other banking institutions. He has been involved with the Virginia Banker’s Association’s Credit Committee and, on behalf of Benchmark, has attended many events related to his activity with the state organization.