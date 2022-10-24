Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men in the United States, after skin cancer. About 268,000 new cases are diagnosed and 34,500 men die each year. About one in eight men are diagnosed during their lifetime. The good news is most men diagnosed with prostate cancer survive. An estimated 3 million men who have been diagnosed are still living now.
Most prostate cancers are found early through screening. The American Cancer Society recommends screening for men 50 and older with no family history. Like most cancer, it is easier to treat if caught early. More progressive prostate cancers can cause symptoms: problems urinating, blood in urine or semen, trouble getting an erection, pain in the hips, back or chest, and weakness or numbness in the lower extremities.
VCU Massey Cancer Center in South Hill will host a free prostate screening event on Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 4 to 6 p.m. Participants will receive a prostate exam and have blood drawn for a P.S.A. (prostate-specific antigen) blood test.
The physical exam requires a physician to feel your prostate for irregularities in size, shape and texture by inserting a gloved and lubricated finger in your rectum. While this can be emotionally uncomfortable, it does not hurt and is over very quickly. A PSA screening normally costs $177, but insurance usually covers it. The benefit of catching cancer early and not having to pay for the exam may be worthwhile for those taking advantage of this event.
Ashley Willis is the clinical coordinator of medical oncology for VCU Massey Cancer Center and the organizer of the screening event.
“We want to make sure every man has access to this important screening, regardless of ability to pay,” Willis said.
Registration is required prior to the event. Limited slots are available. To register for a time slot, please call Ashley at (434) 447-0876. The Hendrick Cancer Center is located at 750 Lombardy Street, South Hill, Virginia.