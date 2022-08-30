Pittsylvania/Danville and Southside Health Districts’  Monkeypox Vaccine Interest Form Now Available

DANVILLE, Va. – The Virginia Department of Health’s Pittsylvania/Danville Health District and Southside Health District are now offering a form for those interested in the monkeypox vaccine, JYNNEOS. The form allows the districts to gauge community interest and to determine who might be at higher risk.
Interested individuals can fill out this form to register their interest in receiving a monkeypox vaccine. A limited supply of vaccines are being offered in Virginia to adults with certain risk factors that increase their likelihood of becoming exposed to monkeypox. Because vaccination supply remains limited, vaccination is not guaranteed by filling out the interest form.
“The risk of monkeypox to the general public is considered low,” said Pittsylvania-Danville and Southside Health Districts’ Director Scott Spillmann, MD, MPH. “However, we are fortunate to be able to offer the JYNNEOS vaccine to those at higher risk. Other ways to stay safe include avoiding skin-to-skin contact with another person’s rash or lesions, and frequently washing your hands with soap and water.”
Monkeypox is a disease caused by a virus that can result in a rash or lesions and can spread from animals to people and from person to person. Anyone can get and spread monkeypox; however, it is spread by close contact with an infected person. Close contact includes touching skin lesions, bodily fluids, or clothing or linens that have been in contact with an infected person. Spread can also occur during prolonged, face-to-face contact. The highest risk activity at present is sex with multiple or anonymous partners.
For more information, please visit: www.vdh.virginia.gov/monkeypox