Dance It Out dance studio has become certified by Youth Protection Advocates in Dance. The certification marks the studio’s commitment to keeping kids happy, healthy and safe in dance.
YPAD is the nation’s only dance certification program focusing on both safety and wellness for dance students. To earn the designation, studios must complete two training tracks. The first track centers on dance safety and educational best practices. It focuses on background checks, CPR and First Aid, abuse awareness and prevention, injury prevention and response, and safety and emergency preparedness. The second focuses on the wellness and development of youth dancers and covers social media, social media safety, today’s dance culture, developmentally appropriate artistry, body image, nutrition, disordered eating, bullying, and conflict resolution. Only studios that complete both tracks are eligible for certification.
“We want to do more than just teach great dance at Dance It Out,” said studio owners Alicia Washburn & Michelle Harris. “We want to help develop healthy, happy dancers with an environment that focuses on safety along with the social-emotional and physical well-being of kids. Of course, this also helps us contribute to a sustainable, safe future for dance overall.”
Dance It Out is proud to serve families throughout Southside Virginia and Northern North Carolina. Dance It Out offers classes for students age 2 through adult in ballet, pointe, hip hop, tap, lyrical, Irish, acting, and voice. The studio has a staff fully trained and qualified in their specific genres. The studio has 4 dance spaces with a closed circuit option for parents’ viewing.
YPAD was founded in Los Angeles in 2012 by hip hop professional Leslie Scott Zanovitch and her husband Joseph Zanovitch as a response to negative trends toward commodifying and exploiting youth and adults in performing arts. In 2014, industry professional Misty Lown became its visionary sponsor, and her More Than Just Great Dancing affiliation program became YPAD’s first certified organization. Lown’s studio, Misty’s Dance Unlimited, also became YPAD’s first certified dance studio. YPAD leadership transitioned to Lown in 2019. The Zanovitches today continue to serve on YPAD’s advisory panel.