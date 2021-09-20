August 2021 Mecklenburg Deeds

Nelson Hardy Allman to Thomas Ownby, lot 104 section C Lacrosse district for $297,500.

Carolyn English Armes to David L. Heaster, lot 4 town of Boydton for $150,000.

James L. Arnold to Patricia A. Brazdovic, Great Creek Landing Lacrosse district Like Kind Exchange for $100.

James L. Arnold to Teresa Pham, lot 15 section A Great Creek Landing Lacrosse district for $600,000.

William Daniel Aye to Christine N. Lancaster, 0.70 AC Chase City district for $123,000.

Christopher R. Ayscue to Mark Joseph O’Brien, lot 36 section S Tanglewood Shores Lacrosse district for $45,000.

Chadwick J. Barbour to D&K Assets, LLC, 93.75 AC Lacrosse district for $231,875.

Benchmark Community Bank to Elaine J. Cataro, lot 103-M & 104-M River Ridge Lacrosse district for $25,000.

Shelby Jean Bennett to Robert F. Barnette, 126.91 AC Lacrosse district for $175,000.

Michael L. Bessant to Rose Hagwood, lot 46-A River Ridge Lacrosse district for $12,500.

Tanya Beverly to Darryl A. Emory, lot 75-C Lacrosse district for $11,000.

Phyllis T. Binford to Nathon K. Orr, lot 8 town of South Hill for $186,000.

Robert H. Bortz to Evan Marshall, lot 38 Cliffs on the Roanoke Lacrosse district for $23,000.

Shelby J. Bowles to Macon Todd Wemyss, lots 301-303 & part of lot 304 section C Cuscowilla Boydton district for $7,000.

Bradley D. Brauer to Lindy McGhee, 2.45 AC parcel II Bluestone district for $557,500.

Betty Jean Taylor Burton to Harris Land & Timber Co. LLC, lot 5 3.055 AC Chase City district for $6,133.74.

Brandon F. Campbell to Quency Alitha Abdullah, lot 5 section one town of South Hill for $200,000.

William Kevin Carlton to Andrea Lynne Baxter, 1.183 AC town of Boydton for $270,000.

Scottie D. Carpenter to Jack M. Shannon, lot 3 & 71 Anchor Cove Lacrosse district for $925,000.

Shelton Holmes Cartwright, Jr. to Timothy C. Dalton, lot 35 section A Timbuctu Palmer Springs district for $600,000.

Castle 2020 LLC to Phillip Wayne Inman, 0.34 AC town of Chase City for $60,000.

William R. Champagne, Jr. to Bryan J. Klir, lot 4 section A Lacrosse district for $116,000.

Benjamin Joseph Cliborne to James M. Schmitt, lot 8 Lacrosse district for $625.

Charles W. Clubb to Stephen Snavely, Jr., lot 18 Granite Hall Shores Palmer Springs district for $565,000.

Becky E. Collier to Jay D. Davis, lot 11 0.82 AC Palmer Springs district for $215,000.

Elizabeth C. Daniel to James M. Schmitt, lot 7 Lacrosse district for $625.

Rita H. Daniel to Kevin J. Fisher, lot 18 North Point Palmer Springs district for $100,000.

Roxie O. Daniel to Joseph Grey Walker, 61.32 AC & 3.87 AC Clarksville district for $21,475.

Mitchell B. DeJarnette to John C. Tackett, lots Robbins View section 2 Clarksville district for $18,000.

Dennis W. Denning to Stephen Andrew Aigner, lot 74-M Lacrosse district for $30,000.

Ryan Durham to Leshco Service, LLC, lot town of South Hill for $55,000.

R. Gene Edwards to William L. Davenport, lots 2-5 block 5 Mineral Springs town of Chase City for $41,700.

Richard G. Elliott to Joseph Drewery, 2.20 AC Clarksville district for $17,000.

Brooke C. Ellis to Caroline Flemming Satterfield, lot 6 section 1 Melwood town of South Hill for $208,000.

Andrew James Ellixson to Robyn D. Wilmouth, town of Clarksville for $87,500.

Darryl A. Emory to Gene E. Malone, Sr., lot no. 33-A River Ridge Lacrosse district for $27,000.

Evans Farms, LLC to Burton Farm, LLC, parcel A 3.27 AC & parcel B 163.94 AC Lacrosse district for $484,000.

John C. Flippen, Jr. To Richard Joseph Bottegal, lot 5 Lacrosse district for $431,000.

Lasharn Macklin Foster to Macie A. Jones, 0.554 AC Lacrosse district for $22,800.

G&B Family Properties, LLC to Wayne A. McIlwain, lot 95-L River Ridge Lacrosse district for $48,000.

Kyle Gee to Russell O. Ammons, lot 7 Bluestone district for $58,000.

David Germano to Robert G. Furrow, lots 18 and 18A Portside Lacrosse district for $154,000.

Kevin Goode to Harris Land & Timber Company LLC, parcel town of Boydton for $6,000.

Thomas Daniel Gregory, Jr. to Derrick D. Gregory, parcel B 62.26 AC Bluestone district for $150,000.

Jeff Hall to Cripple Creek Enterprises, LLC, 8.00 AC Lacrosse district for $24,000.

Shirley B. Hall to Vanc Camp Farm, LLC, site #CO3 section C Lacrosse district for $20,000.

Dewey L. Hardie to J. C. Edwards, Jr., lot 19 section U Tanglewood Shores Lacrosse district for $105,000.

Harriet M. Harman to Jack B. Penny, Jr., lot 16 Wildwood Northeast Palmer Springs district for $14,000.

Michelle A. Harris to Lisa Novak, lot 4 town of South Hill for $158,000.

W. R. Hevener to Vanc Camp Farm, LLC, lot 104 section B Americamps Lacrosse district for $20,000.

Sarah C. Higgs-Juarez to Christopher L. Foster, 7.55 AC tract 18 Boydton district for $130,000.

Evvie G. Hinton to William J. McCall, lot 50 section A Merrymount Palmer Springs district for $65,000.

Dennis M. Hodge to Douglas M. Edwards, tract 7A 9.67 AC Palmer Springs district for $2,500.

Ronald G. Huff to Nathan Ronald Loflin, Jr., parcel 2 Kidd Lane 1.13 AC Lacrosse district for $20,000.

Patricia B. Irving to Mark Grider, 2 parcels lot 40 & 41 section E Tanglewood Shores Lacrosse district for $115,000.

John M. Janson to Brandon T. Bennett, 35ft of lot 4 & all of lots 5 & 6 South district for $247,000.

Phillip Jones to Talmadge W. Walton, lot 92-A River Ridge Lacrosse district for $15,000.

Warren F. Keeling Suc TR to Ricky Lee Jones, lot 5 Walnut Hill town of South Hill for $275,000.

C. Wayne Keeton to Kenneth R. Jernigan, lot 5 block 11 unit 1 Fairview Bluestone district for $2,500.

C. Wayne Keeton to Robert Wayne Dalton, lot 1 block 2 unit 1 Fairview Bluestone district for $4,000.

David Ryan Kinker to Michael Joseph Lebel, 1.029 AC South Hill district for $65,000.

J. Chris Kollman, III to William L. Coleman, lot 64 section B Great Creek Landing Lacrosse district for $148,000.

Paul M. Kosiba, Jr. to Raymond L. Satterfield, lot 1 1.98 AC Paradise Point Bluestone district for $23,000.

Richard H. Leighton to Maxwell Lane Thomason, Jr., lot 10 Bluestone district for $150,000.

Jewell T. Little to Council Dean Bryan, Jr., 2.25 AC town of Boydton for $25,000.

LLP LLC to James E. Neubauer, lot 13 0.597 AC The Pointe Clarksville district for $235,000.

Lofton Leasing, LLC to Deanna R. Losoya, 1.387 AC Chase City district for $16,900.

Lofton Leasing, LLC to Gail L. Carnes, 1.379 AC lot 2 Chase City district for $16,900.

Vernon H. Lowery to Andrew Scott Wells, 2.51 AC town of Chase City for $150,000.

Kathy B. Lynch to Kimberly V. Lambert, lot 15 section H Lacrosse district for $215,000.

George C. Mackie, Jr. Co-TR to Jeremy J. Ashley, lot 80-G River Ridge Lacrosse district for $122,000.

Edward Thomas Byrd Maclin to Tracy A. Vick, lot 42 section O Tanglewood Shores Lacrosse district for $9,900.

Winford B. Marshall, Jr. to Buck Dickens, lot 80 section B Great Creek Landing Lacrosse district for $146,500.

Arthur E. Martin to Jodie Elizabeth Martin, lot 37 section S Tanglewood Shores Lacrosse district for $28,000.

Hilda Resendiz Martinez to Mohammad J. Rajput, lots 1-6 part of 7 block 3 Sunnyside town of Clarksville for $100,000.

Denise C. McMillion to Hazel W. Campbell, lot 30-G River Ridge Lacrosse district for $5,500.

Ronald L. McMillion to Denise C. McMillion, lot 28-G River Ridge Lacrosse district for $3,200.

Watkins L. Meadows to Christina Michelle Parrish, lots 111 0.273 AC town of Clarksville for $169,000.

Jason B. Meyers to Stephen Rollins, lot 50 Granite Hall Shores Palmer Springs district for $36,500.

Miller & Miller, LLC to George S. Seaman, lot 46 Thornton Place section 3 Palmer Springs district for $350,000.

Kristi W. Mills, Admin to Stuart B. Rutledge, Jr., lot 1 0.75 AC J. E. Wilson town of Chase City for $15,000.

Gerald H. Mock to Joseph L. Jones, 2 parcels Clarksville district for $375,000.

Mattie W. Moody to Holden Curtis Davis, 6.92 AC & 0.73 AC Bluestone district for $23,000.

Angela C. Moore to John Boyd, Jr., lots 8 & 9 section A Buckhead Lacrosse district for $17,450.

Brian S. Mosier to Sara Giday Hailu, lot 10 town of South Hill for $270,000.

Robert T. Neubauer to Christopher Messick, lots 1-3 block A Hillcrest town of Clarksville for $27,463.64.

Thursby J. Newton to Thursby J. Newton, 4.30 AC Clarksville district for $40,000.

Northampton Property Management to Bernice Louise Blankenship, lot 16 section L Tanglewood Shores Lacrosse district for $20,000.

Margaret I. O’Neill to Garyland K. Middleton, lot 39 section A Merrymount for $105,000.

Kevin R. Obando to Michael J. Crawford, 2 parcels Palmer Springs district for $145,000.

Will A. Ober to Curtis Lee Duffer, Jr., 5.62 AC parcel B town of Boydton for $39,000.

Ricky Cephas Overbey, Sr. to Jaime Javier Rojas, 1.29 AC parcel B Clarksville district for $184,500.

Richard Partelo to Michael W. Corwin, 2 parcels town of South Hill for $365,000.

John S. Phan to William Mark Jurney, lot 64 st Tammany Landing Lacrosse district for $275,000.

Bais Pinchos to LBD Properties LLC, parcels town of Chase City for $889,472.85.

Delores T. Pinckney to Aaron Eugene Johnson, 0.65 AC town of South Hill for $175,000.

David A. Potter to Trevor Subero, 1.133 AC Lacrosse district for $330,000.

Kristan L. Price to Brian Bollinger, lots 25-C & 26-C Lacrosse district for $30,000.

Vickie A. Prosser to James W. Hutton, Jr., 2.00 AC Buckhorn district for $120,000.

Wayne A. Pruett to Michael T. Crowson, lots 39-43 BL C Meadow Brook town of Chase City for $175,000.

William A. Pulliam, III to Michael Wallace, lot 69 Mooresville Estates 0.502 AC Bluestone district for $133,500.

R & T Furr, INC to Samuel W. Plummer, Jr., lot 225.45 AC A & H Estates Lacrosse district for $120,000.

Mohammad J. Rajupt to Hilda’s Grocery Store, 1.502 AC Palmer Springs district for $385,000.

John B. Ratcliff to Timothy Raymond Youmans, 2 parcels Boydton district for $55,500.

Carl H. Rhoades, Jr. to Cedrick J. Garrett, 2 parcels Clarksville district for $159,000.

Elaine W. Rice to Daniel L. Williamson, 1.5 AC Clarksville district for $100,000.

Ridgefork Enterprises, LLC to C & S Enterprises of Virginia, 2 parcels town of South Hill for $100,000.

Jun Sang Rim to Alexander C. Rim, 7.93 AC lot 13 Boydton district for $45,500.

Janice D. Roach, TR to Christine A. Campbell, lot 152-C River Ridge Lacrosse district for $80,000.

Anthony Salmiery to Evan Marshall, lot 37 Cliffs on the Roanoke Lacrosse district for $18,000.

James M. Saunders to Thomas C. Bergeron, lots 57 & 58 section 2 Champion Forest Shores Lacrosse district for $32,000.

Andrea V. H. Schultz to Eddie Wells, Jr., 1.03 AC Clarksville district for $20,000.

Thomas Jason Scott to Dwayne E. Barnes, lot 45-C Lacrosse district for $85,000.

Theresa J. Shabenas to Johnny B. Tuck, lot 88-E River Ridge Lacrosse district for $54,000.

Elizabeth B. Shelton, TR to Troy Moore, lots 299-300 section C Cuscowilla Boydton district for $11,000.

Stephen Todd Sixbey, Sr. to Eric M. Staeben, parcel town of Chase City for $321,000.

Cecilia B. Smith to Andrienne N. O’Neill, lots 105-107 section A Westover town of Chase City for $60,000.

Roger Len Stables to Eric Wayne Stables, lot 112-F River Ridge Lacrosse district for $2,400.

William T. Stanley, Jr. to American Timberland Homes Co, lot 3 section I Green View town of South Hill for $120,000.

Patricia Irving Steele Exor to Gordon L. Mower, lot 154-C River Ridge Lacrosse district for $67,000.

Rosebud Stovall to Thamera K. Smith, lots 13-14 Chase City district for $45,000.

Michael A. Tanner to Christy T. Taylor, lot 2.00 AC South Hill district for $155,000.

Lisa Tant to Cody Ryan Duncan, lot 3-M River Ridge Lacrosse district for $6,000.

Theodore W. Thompson to Woodmaster Custom Cabinets, INC, lot 3A 0.96 AC Palmer Springs district for $89,000.

Kempy Mercell Tillerson to Willie G. Tillerson, III, 15.18 AC Bluestone district for $4,000.

US Bank National Association, TR to Alba C. Canales, lot 4 Valley View Clarksville district for $51,000.

Virginia Trustee LLC, TR to Michael Wood, lot 98-B River Ridge Lacrosse district for $550.

Carolyn H. Wagoner to Aguilar Prado, parcel town of South Hill for $85,000.

Marie G. Walker to Grayson Hunter Sainato, 1.34 Acres in South Hill district for $66,000.

Monica Regina Walker to John R. Stith, Jr., 2 parcels town of South Hill for $280,000.

Trudi J. Waters to Sherry L. Condrey, parcel K Sunset Cove Palmer Springs district for $139,000.

Waterscape Ventures, LLC to Matthew R. Anderson, lot 14 Cliffs of Prestwould LLC Bluestone district for $41,000.

Thomas E. Webster, Jr. to Thelma H. Folger, 2 parcels Lacrosse district for $144,600.

Kevin Lee Wheeler to William Dennis Hill, lot 29-L Lacrosse district for $14,000.

Gary S. White to Nelia P. Macasaet, 25.80 AC lot 3 Boydton district for $44,000.

Deborah Whitemore to Walter B. Rook, lot 5 & part of lot 7 block B Ogburn Addition town of South Hill for $10,000.

Travis Colt Wilson to Kristina Michelle Chapman, lot 4 Mecklenburg County for $25,000.

Christopher B. Winn to Iverna Properties, LLC, interest parcel A 127.90 AC Buckhorn district for $135,000.

Faye H. Wood to Jack W. Tant, lot 71-I Lacrosse district for $75,000.

Carol Lee David Woyer to Betty J. Jones, 38.87 AC parcel A South Hill district for $187,000.

Joseph Sheldon Yarborough to Jeffrey S. Kopek, lot 26R unit 5 Roanoke Point 0.902 AC Clarksville district for $1,100,000.

Yeattes Brothers Rentals, LLC to Hope Estates, LLC, lot 1 0.26 AC town of Lacrosse for $85,000.

Alice O. Yeatts to Douglas Bruce Buchanan, Jr., lot 23-F & part of 21-F River Ridge Lacrosse district for $184,500.

Rebecca Crowe Younger to Laura Moore Jaynes-Rice, 48.340 AC parcel A Chase City district for $160,000.