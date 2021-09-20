August 2021 Mecklenburg Deeds

Nelson Hardy Allman to Thomas Ownby, lot 104 section C Lacrosse district for $297,500.
Carolyn English Armes to David L. Heaster, lot 4 town of Boydton for $150,000.
James L. Arnold to Patricia A. Brazdovic, Great Creek Landing Lacrosse district Like Kind Exchange for $100.
James L. Arnold to Teresa Pham, lot 15 section A Great Creek Landing Lacrosse district for $600,000.
William Daniel Aye to Christine N. Lancaster, 0.70 AC Chase City district for $123,000.
Christopher R. Ayscue to Mark Joseph O’Brien, lot 36 section S Tanglewood Shores Lacrosse district for $45,000.
Chadwick J. Barbour to D&K Assets, LLC, 93.75 AC Lacrosse district for $231,875.
Benchmark Community Bank to Elaine J. Cataro, lot 103-M & 104-M River Ridge Lacrosse district for $25,000.
Shelby Jean Bennett to Robert F. Barnette, 126.91 AC Lacrosse district for $175,000.
Michael L. Bessant to Rose Hagwood, lot 46-A River Ridge Lacrosse district for $12,500.
Tanya Beverly to Darryl A. Emory, lot 75-C Lacrosse district for $11,000.
Phyllis T. Binford to Nathon K. Orr, lot 8 town of South Hill for $186,000.
Robert H. Bortz to Evan Marshall, lot 38 Cliffs on the Roanoke Lacrosse district for $23,000.
Shelby J. Bowles to Macon Todd Wemyss, lots 301-303 & part of lot 304 section C Cuscowilla Boydton district for $7,000.
Bradley D. Brauer to Lindy McGhee, 2.45 AC parcel II Bluestone district for $557,500.
Betty Jean Taylor Burton to Harris Land & Timber Co. LLC, lot 5 3.055 AC Chase City district for $6,133.74.
Brandon F. Campbell to Quency Alitha Abdullah, lot 5 section one town of South Hill for $200,000.
William Kevin Carlton to Andrea Lynne Baxter, 1.183 AC town of Boydton for $270,000.
Scottie D. Carpenter to Jack M. Shannon, lot 3 & 71 Anchor Cove Lacrosse district for $925,000.
Shelton Holmes Cartwright, Jr. to Timothy C. Dalton, lot 35 section A Timbuctu Palmer Springs district for $600,000.
Castle 2020 LLC to Phillip Wayne Inman, 0.34 AC town of Chase City for $60,000.
William R. Champagne, Jr. to Bryan J. Klir, lot 4 section A Lacrosse district for $116,000.
Benjamin Joseph Cliborne to James M. Schmitt, lot 8 Lacrosse district for $625.
Charles W. Clubb to Stephen Snavely, Jr., lot 18 Granite Hall Shores Palmer Springs district for $565,000.
Becky E. Collier to Jay D. Davis, lot 11 0.82 AC Palmer Springs district for $215,000.
Elizabeth C. Daniel to James M. Schmitt, lot 7 Lacrosse district for $625.
Rita H. Daniel to Kevin J. Fisher, lot 18 North Point Palmer Springs district for $100,000.
Roxie O. Daniel to Joseph Grey Walker, 61.32 AC & 3.87 AC Clarksville district for $21,475.
Mitchell B. DeJarnette to John C. Tackett, lots Robbins View section 2 Clarksville district for $18,000.
Dennis W. Denning to Stephen Andrew Aigner, lot 74-M Lacrosse district for $30,000.
Ryan Durham to Leshco Service, LLC, lot town of South Hill for $55,000.
R. Gene Edwards to William L. Davenport, lots 2-5 block 5 Mineral Springs town of Chase City for $41,700.
Richard G. Elliott to Joseph Drewery, 2.20 AC Clarksville district for $17,000.
Brooke C. Ellis to Caroline Flemming Satterfield, lot 6 section 1 Melwood town of South Hill for $208,000.
Andrew James Ellixson to Robyn D. Wilmouth, town of Clarksville for $87,500.
Darryl A. Emory to Gene E. Malone, Sr., lot no. 33-A River Ridge Lacrosse district for $27,000.
Evans Farms, LLC to Burton Farm, LLC, parcel A 3.27 AC & parcel B 163.94 AC Lacrosse district for $484,000.
John C. Flippen, Jr. To Richard Joseph Bottegal, lot 5 Lacrosse district for $431,000.
Lasharn Macklin Foster to Macie A. Jones, 0.554 AC Lacrosse district for $22,800.
G&B Family Properties, LLC to Wayne A. McIlwain, lot 95-L River Ridge Lacrosse district for $48,000.
Kyle Gee to Russell O. Ammons, lot 7 Bluestone district for $58,000.
David Germano to Robert G. Furrow, lots 18 and 18A Portside Lacrosse district for $154,000.
Kevin Goode to Harris Land & Timber Company LLC, parcel town of Boydton for $6,000.
Thomas Daniel Gregory, Jr. to Derrick D. Gregory, parcel B 62.26 AC Bluestone district for $150,000.
Jeff Hall to Cripple Creek Enterprises, LLC, 8.00 AC Lacrosse district for $24,000.
Shirley B. Hall to Vanc Camp Farm, LLC, site #CO3 section C Lacrosse district for $20,000.
Dewey L. Hardie to J. C. Edwards, Jr., lot 19 section U Tanglewood Shores Lacrosse district for $105,000.
Harriet M. Harman to Jack B. Penny, Jr., lot 16 Wildwood Northeast Palmer Springs district for $14,000.
Michelle A. Harris to Lisa Novak, lot 4 town of South Hill for $158,000.
W. R. Hevener to Vanc Camp Farm, LLC, lot 104 section B Americamps Lacrosse district for $20,000.
Sarah C. Higgs-Juarez to Christopher L. Foster, 7.55 AC tract 18 Boydton district for $130,000.
Evvie G. Hinton to William J. McCall, lot 50 section A Merrymount Palmer Springs district for $65,000.
Dennis M. Hodge to Douglas M. Edwards, tract 7A 9.67 AC Palmer Springs district for $2,500.
Ronald G. Huff to Nathan Ronald Loflin, Jr., parcel 2 Kidd Lane 1.13 AC Lacrosse district for $20,000.
Patricia B. Irving to Mark Grider, 2 parcels lot 40 & 41 section E Tanglewood Shores Lacrosse district for $115,000.
John M. Janson to Brandon T. Bennett, 35ft of lot 4 & all of lots 5 & 6 South district for $247,000.
Phillip Jones to Talmadge W. Walton, lot 92-A River Ridge Lacrosse district for $15,000.
Warren F. Keeling Suc TR to Ricky Lee Jones, lot 5 Walnut Hill town of South Hill for $275,000.
C. Wayne Keeton to Kenneth R. Jernigan, lot 5 block 11 unit 1 Fairview Bluestone district for $2,500.
C. Wayne Keeton to Robert Wayne Dalton, lot 1 block 2 unit 1 Fairview Bluestone district for $4,000.
David Ryan Kinker to Michael Joseph Lebel, 1.029 AC South Hill district for $65,000.
J. Chris Kollman, III to William L. Coleman, lot 64 section B Great Creek Landing Lacrosse district for $148,000.
Paul M. Kosiba, Jr. to Raymond L. Satterfield, lot 1 1.98 AC Paradise Point Bluestone district for $23,000.
Richard H. Leighton to Maxwell Lane Thomason, Jr., lot 10 Bluestone district for $150,000.
Jewell T. Little to Council Dean Bryan, Jr., 2.25 AC town of Boydton for $25,000.
LLP LLC to James E. Neubauer, lot 13 0.597 AC The Pointe Clarksville district for $235,000.
Lofton Leasing, LLC to Deanna R. Losoya, 1.387 AC Chase City district for $16,900.
Lofton Leasing, LLC to Gail L. Carnes, 1.379 AC lot 2 Chase City district for $16,900.
Vernon H. Lowery to Andrew Scott Wells, 2.51 AC town of Chase City for $150,000.
Kathy B. Lynch to Kimberly V. Lambert, lot 15 section H Lacrosse district for $215,000.
George C. Mackie, Jr. Co-TR to Jeremy J. Ashley, lot 80-G River Ridge Lacrosse district for $122,000.
Edward Thomas Byrd Maclin to Tracy A. Vick, lot 42 section O Tanglewood Shores Lacrosse district for $9,900.
Winford B. Marshall, Jr. to Buck Dickens, lot 80 section B Great Creek Landing Lacrosse district for $146,500.
Arthur E. Martin to Jodie Elizabeth Martin, lot 37 section S Tanglewood Shores Lacrosse district for $28,000.
Hilda Resendiz Martinez to Mohammad J. Rajput, lots 1-6 part of 7 block 3 Sunnyside town of Clarksville for $100,000.
Denise C. McMillion to Hazel W. Campbell, lot 30-G River Ridge Lacrosse district for $5,500.
Ronald L. McMillion to Denise C. McMillion, lot 28-G River Ridge Lacrosse district for $3,200.
Watkins L. Meadows to Christina Michelle Parrish, lots 111 0.273 AC town of Clarksville for $169,000.
Jason B. Meyers to Stephen Rollins, lot 50 Granite Hall Shores Palmer Springs district for $36,500.
Miller & Miller, LLC to George S. Seaman, lot 46 Thornton Place section 3 Palmer Springs district for $350,000.
Kristi W. Mills, Admin to Stuart B. Rutledge, Jr., lot 1 0.75 AC J. E. Wilson town of Chase City for $15,000.
Gerald H. Mock to Joseph L. Jones, 2 parcels Clarksville district for $375,000.
Mattie W. Moody to Holden Curtis Davis, 6.92 AC & 0.73 AC Bluestone district for $23,000.
Angela C. Moore to John Boyd, Jr., lots 8 & 9 section A Buckhead Lacrosse district for $17,450.
Brian S. Mosier to Sara Giday Hailu, lot 10 town of South Hill for $270,000.
Robert T. Neubauer to Christopher Messick, lots 1-3 block A Hillcrest town of Clarksville for $27,463.64.
Thursby J. Newton to Thursby J. Newton, 4.30 AC Clarksville district for $40,000.
Northampton Property Management to Bernice Louise Blankenship, lot 16 section L Tanglewood Shores Lacrosse district for $20,000.
Margaret I. O’Neill to Garyland K. Middleton, lot 39 section A Merrymount for $105,000.
Kevin R. Obando to Michael J. Crawford, 2 parcels Palmer Springs district for $145,000.
Will A. Ober to Curtis Lee Duffer, Jr., 5.62 AC parcel B town of Boydton for $39,000.
Ricky Cephas Overbey, Sr. to Jaime Javier Rojas, 1.29 AC parcel B Clarksville district for $184,500.
Richard Partelo to Michael W. Corwin, 2 parcels town of South Hill for $365,000.
John S. Phan to William Mark Jurney, lot 64 st Tammany Landing Lacrosse district for $275,000.
Bais Pinchos to LBD Properties LLC, parcels town of Chase City for $889,472.85.
Delores T. Pinckney to Aaron Eugene Johnson, 0.65 AC town of South Hill for $175,000.
David A. Potter to Trevor Subero, 1.133 AC Lacrosse district for $330,000.
Kristan L. Price to Brian Bollinger, lots 25-C & 26-C Lacrosse district for $30,000.
Vickie A. Prosser to James W. Hutton, Jr., 2.00 AC Buckhorn district for $120,000.
Wayne A. Pruett to Michael T. Crowson, lots 39-43 BL C Meadow Brook town of Chase City for $175,000.
William A. Pulliam, III to Michael Wallace, lot 69 Mooresville Estates 0.502 AC Bluestone district for $133,500.
R & T Furr, INC to Samuel W. Plummer, Jr., lot 225.45 AC A & H Estates Lacrosse district for $120,000.
Mohammad J. Rajupt to Hilda’s Grocery Store, 1.502 AC Palmer Springs district for $385,000.
John B. Ratcliff to Timothy Raymond Youmans, 2 parcels Boydton district for $55,500.
Carl H. Rhoades, Jr. to Cedrick J. Garrett, 2 parcels Clarksville district for $159,000.
Elaine W. Rice to Daniel L. Williamson, 1.5 AC Clarksville district for $100,000.
Ridgefork Enterprises, LLC to C & S Enterprises of Virginia, 2 parcels town of South Hill for $100,000.
Jun Sang Rim to Alexander C. Rim, 7.93 AC lot 13 Boydton district for $45,500.
Janice D. Roach, TR to Christine A. Campbell, lot 152-C River Ridge Lacrosse district for $80,000.
Anthony Salmiery to Evan Marshall, lot 37 Cliffs on the Roanoke Lacrosse district for $18,000.
James M. Saunders to Thomas C. Bergeron, lots 57 & 58 section 2 Champion Forest Shores Lacrosse district for $32,000.
Andrea V. H. Schultz to Eddie Wells, Jr., 1.03 AC Clarksville district for $20,000.
Thomas Jason Scott to Dwayne E. Barnes, lot 45-C Lacrosse district for $85,000.
Theresa J. Shabenas to Johnny B. Tuck, lot 88-E River Ridge Lacrosse district for $54,000.
Elizabeth B. Shelton, TR to Troy Moore, lots 299-300 section C Cuscowilla Boydton district for $11,000.
Stephen Todd Sixbey, Sr. to Eric M. Staeben, parcel town of Chase City for $321,000.
Cecilia B. Smith to Andrienne N. O’Neill, lots 105-107 section A Westover town of Chase City for $60,000.
Roger Len Stables to Eric Wayne Stables, lot 112-F River Ridge Lacrosse district for $2,400.
William T. Stanley, Jr. to American Timberland Homes Co, lot 3 section I Green View town of South Hill for $120,000.
Patricia Irving Steele Exor to Gordon L. Mower, lot 154-C River Ridge Lacrosse district for $67,000.
Rosebud Stovall to Thamera K. Smith, lots 13-14 Chase City district for $45,000.
Michael A. Tanner to Christy T. Taylor, lot 2.00 AC South Hill district for $155,000.
Lisa Tant to Cody Ryan Duncan, lot 3-M River Ridge Lacrosse district for $6,000.
Theodore W. Thompson to Woodmaster Custom Cabinets, INC, lot 3A 0.96 AC Palmer Springs district for $89,000.
Kempy Mercell Tillerson to Willie G. Tillerson, III, 15.18 AC Bluestone district for $4,000.
US Bank National Association, TR to Alba C. Canales, lot 4 Valley View Clarksville district for $51,000.
Virginia Trustee LLC, TR to Michael Wood, lot 98-B River Ridge Lacrosse district for $550.
Carolyn H. Wagoner to Aguilar Prado, parcel town of South Hill for $85,000.
Marie G. Walker to Grayson Hunter Sainato, 1.34 Acres in South Hill district for $66,000.
Monica Regina Walker to John R. Stith, Jr., 2 parcels town of South Hill for $280,000.
Trudi J. Waters to Sherry L. Condrey, parcel K Sunset Cove Palmer Springs district for $139,000.
Waterscape Ventures, LLC to Matthew R. Anderson, lot 14 Cliffs of Prestwould LLC Bluestone district for $41,000.
Thomas E. Webster, Jr. to Thelma H. Folger, 2 parcels Lacrosse district for $144,600.
Kevin Lee Wheeler to William Dennis Hill, lot 29-L Lacrosse district for $14,000.
Gary S. White to Nelia P. Macasaet, 25.80 AC lot 3 Boydton district for $44,000.
Deborah Whitemore to Walter B. Rook, lot 5 & part of lot 7 block B Ogburn Addition town of South Hill for $10,000.
Travis Colt Wilson to Kristina Michelle Chapman, lot 4 Mecklenburg County for $25,000.
Christopher B. Winn to Iverna Properties, LLC, interest parcel A 127.90 AC Buckhorn district for $135,000.
Faye H. Wood to Jack W. Tant, lot 71-I Lacrosse district for $75,000.
Carol Lee David Woyer to Betty J. Jones, 38.87 AC parcel A South Hill district for $187,000.
Joseph Sheldon Yarborough to Jeffrey S. Kopek, lot 26R unit 5 Roanoke Point 0.902 AC Clarksville district for $1,100,000.
Yeattes Brothers Rentals, LLC to Hope Estates, LLC, lot 1 0.26 AC town of Lacrosse for $85,000.
Alice O. Yeatts to Douglas Bruce Buchanan, Jr., lot 23-F & part of 21-F River Ridge Lacrosse district for $184,500.
Rebecca Crowe Younger to Laura Moore Jaynes-Rice, 48.340 AC parcel A Chase City district for $160,000.