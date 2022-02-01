CLARKSVILLE, VA--Virginia and North Carolina fishermen were in for a bitterly cold battle Saturday as they set off at 6a.m. to begin fishing for the annual Icebowl Catfishing Tournament.
The Icebowl Catfishing Tournament—first established in 2008 as the “North Carolina & Virginia Annual Winter Catfish Championship”—sees sportsman from both ends of the Kerr Lake set out to determine which state can catch the heaviest fish. The top ten anglers win money prizes, but every pound of fish that is caught counts towards the end goal of reigning Icebowl Champions.
This year’s participants set out on the lake at 6a.m. and fished until lines in at 2p.m. The boats brought their largest catfish caught and weigh in began promptly at 2:30p.m. at Occoneechee’s dock. A more complete set of the tournament’s rules can be found either at icebowlcatfishingtournament.com/rules or the Icebowl Catfishing Tournament’s Facebook page. Additionally, a full recording of this year’s weigh-in and raffle can be found on the Tournament’s Facebook page.
In 2017, anglers net the Icebowl Tournament’s largest recorded fish at 141 pounds, just two pounds short of the world-record blue catfish caught at Kerr Lake back in 2011.
This year’s first place winners set the record for the tournament’s second largest catfish caught to date! The duo of Bill and Georgia Sutton—registered as a North Carolina team—fished up a catfish weighing a whopping 112.54 lbs.
Staunch conservationists and true sportsmen at heart, the tournament heads made sure that the record-setting catfish was weighed first so that they could set it free; the catfish wasn’t looking too well. However, the anglers made sure that this year’s winning catfish made it back into the lake unscathed and that it swam off fine.
This year’s top 10 anglers and their winning catfish weights are as follows:
- Bill Sutton & Georgia Sutton from NC: 112.54 lbs.
- Corey Dogan & Jason Diday, Bait Snachers from VA 59.23 lbs.
- Jordan Ennis & Jacob Tyler, Team Grappler from NC 46.66 lbs.
- Christian Godbey & Cary Chappell, Bottom Line from NC 38.71 lbs.
- John Brads & Nate Lawson, #LakeLoons from VA 35.55 lbs.
- Allan Conner & Chan Puryear from VA 35.21 lbs.
- Brian Suttfin & Josh Farley, Keep in it Reel from VA 35.11 lbs.
- Cicil Gentry & Carlos Grimes, Cross Lines from NC 31.56 lbs.
- Will Hunt & Billy Hunt, Team Team imfamous from NC 31.46 lbs.
- Colby Morton & Chad Aldridge, Colby Morton Fishing from NC 27.60 lbs.
Several raffles took place while waiting for the weigh-in results. Fishers of Men shared that a total of $1,900 was raised for their raffle, which will be going to a local family in need. Unpredictably, the two 50/50 raffle prizes of $450 went to the same winner!
In total, both states had 27 ranking teams: a total of 54 catfish were caught. Virginia’s registered teams net 560.3 lbs. worth of catfish, and North Carolina’s net a total of 614.88 lbs. of fish! North Carolina’s teams reigned supreme at the 2022 Icebowl Catfishing Tournament. The teams that stuck around for the total ranking posed for a picture with the 2022 Icebowl plaque.