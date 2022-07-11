Virginia Corn and Soybean Acreage Up from last Year

Soybeans planted in Virginia were estimated at 680,000 acres, up 80,000 acres from 2021. Acres harvested for grain, at 670,000 acres, was 80,000 acres above acres a year ago. U.S. soybean planted area for 2022 was estimated at 88.3 million acres, up 1% from last year. Area for harvest, at 87.5 million acres, is up 1% from 2021.
Acreage planted to corn in Virginia was estimated at 540,000 acres, up 20,000 acres from 2021. Acres harvested for grain was estimated at 390,000 acres, up 20,000 acres from last year. The U.S. corn planted for all purposes in 2022 was estimated at 89.9 million acres, down 4% from last year. Growers expect to harvest 81.9 million acres for grain, down 4% from last year.
Upland cotton acreage in Virginia was estimated at 80,000, up 5,000 acres from 2021. The U.S. total upland cotton acreage is estimated at 12.3 million acres, up 11% from the previous year.
Farmers in Virginia intend to set an estimated 300 acres of burley tobacco for harvest. This was 60.0 acres below the 2021 level. Dark fire-cured tobacco acreage set was estimated at 230 acres, up 60 acres from the previous year. Flue-cured tobacco acreage was estimated at 14,000 acres, down 500 from a year ago. Flue-cured producing states acreage for harvest was estimated at 152,000 acres, 1% above last year.
Peanut growers in the Commonwealth planted 32,000 acres, up 2,000 acres from 2021. Producers expect to harvest 31,000 acres of peanuts this year, up 1,000 acres from 2021. U.S. peanuts planted was estimated at 1.54 million acres, down 3% from 2021. Area harvested for grain was forecast at 1.50 million acres, down 3% from last year.
Barley seeded acreage is estimated at 40,000 acres, up 33% from last year. Barley producers anticipate harvesting 11,000 acres for grain, 4,000 above last year. Barley planted for the Nation was estimated at 3.05 million acres, up 15% from 2021. Acres harvested for grain is forecast at 2.40 million acres, up 23% from last year.
Winter wheat seeded acreage in Virginia was estimated at 250,000 acres, 45,000 acres above the previous year. Acreage harvested for grain was estimated at 170,000 acres, 50,000 acres above 2021. The U.S. winter wheat planted area was estimated at 34.0 million acres, up 1% from 2021. Area harvested for grain was forecast at 25.0 million acres, down 2% from last year.
Alfalfa hay acreage in Virginia was estimated at 35,000 acres, up 5,000 from the 2021 crop. All other hay was estimated at 1.10 million acres, up 100,000 from a year ago. The U.S. all hay acreage was estimated at 51.5 million acres, up 2% from 2021.