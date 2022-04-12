Tips lead Nottoway sheriffs to Mecklenburg

Thanks to several tips provided by the public, the Nottoway County Sheriff's Office located and arrested Melvin E. Montgomery. Mongtomery was charged with two counts of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.
The Virginia State Police Sex Offender Investigation Unit is still looking for Joseph Wayne Jackson, 43.
Jackson was previously living on Evergreen Drive near Amelia Courthouse, but has since moved and failed to provide a new address, as required by state law for the Virginia Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry. Tips have been received suggesting that he may be residing in Mecklenburg County.
Jackson is a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 5’9” in height and weighs approximately 320 lbs.
Anyone with information about Jackson's whereabouts is encouraged to contact state police by using the “Tips” link located under the offender’s picture on the Virginia Sex Offender Registry search page located at:
https://sex-offender.vsp.virginia.gov/sor/offenderDetails.html?regId=42475