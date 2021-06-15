West Orgainsville closure beginning June 21 for pipe replacement

Weather permitting, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will close a section of West Orgainsville Road (Route 640) between Bluestone Creek Road and Barnesville Highway from Monday, June 21 through Wednesday, June 30 for a pipe replacement project.
Local access will be maintained during the work. Drivers should follow the posted detour:
Eastbound West Orgainsville Rd. (Rt. 640) – Take Barnesville Hwy. (Rt. 15) south to Staunton River Rd. (Rt. 699) east back to West Orgainsville Rd.
Westbound West Orgainsville Rd. (Rt. 640) –Take Staunton River Rd. (Rt. 699) west to Barnesville Hwy. (Rt. 15) north back to West Orgainsville Rd.
Anyone with questions about the project can call VDOT’s customer service center at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623).
For the latest real-time traffic information or road conditions, call 511 or visit http://www.511virginia.org.