JAZZ Returns! Bring on Summer!

The ever-popular JAZZ IN THE GARDENS returns on Sunday, May 2, to MacCallum More Museum and Gardens from 5 to 7pm. Due to COVID, JAZZ was cancelled last year, but MacCallum More Museum & Gardens is happy to host the popular event again this May.
Even though the event is called JAZZ, a wide variety of music styles will please the audience. Adult beverages (wine and beer), soft drinks and water will flow. A selection of delicious hors d’ouerves, which always pleases the crowd, will also be served for their culinary enjoyment. Garden seating and tables will be available but you are welcome to bring your own lawn chair if you would like to sit under the tree canopy.
“The gardens are in full bloom with over 200 dogwoods, colorful azaleas and a multitude of spring flowers. We encourage dancing but you can also stroll the paths while you listen to the music and visit with a few old friends. We have a new pollinator garden and a beautiful butterfly exhibit” said Cat Graham, Executive Director for the gardens.
Reservations, which include music, beverages, and food, are available at the office (dial 434-372-0502) or Richards Pharmacy (dial 434-372-3191). Cost is $25.00 per person, inclusive, at the door. Join the crowd on May the 2nd for music, food, beverages and great company while we welcome the arrival of warm-weather events.
The gardens are known for their stunning beauty, a popular location for weddings and a great place for children to study birds, bees and butterflies. The gardens are open Monday to Friday 10am to 5:00 pm and weekends by appointment. To learn more visit https://www.mmmg.org/ or call us at 434-372-0502. We are a 501c3 public charity making your donation or membership tax deductible.