Clarksville applies for Small Business Recovery Fund extension

Clarksville’s Small Business Recovery Assistance Fund (SBRAF) project end date was originally set for September 6. The management oversight team has submitted an extension request through December 31. At this time, they have not heard back from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.
New requests for funding from the SBRAF are limited, but the town urges small businesses to review the application to see if they qualify for assistance. There are still $44,476.62 in remaining funds for the project. Businesses can contact Sangi Cooper at (434) 447-7101 for more information.
Walker Construction has completed the Mooring water main replacement. The water line was replaced from the corner of East and Third Street to the Mooring water meter. The water meter was also replaced, and a concrete box was constructed.
Seeking approval for the use of ARPA funds, Town Manager Jeff Jones prepared a presentation of the SCADA system update.
Since the upgrade was completed in July 2021, Clarksville has experienced issues with communication and collection readings from remote locations. The issue impedes the Water Operator’s ability to judge the tank levels which leads to them having to travel to said remote locations to inspect and determine the pressure and water levels.
The cost for this system upgrade is approximately $38,500 with an annual cost of $2,900 after that used for cellular service. The Council approved this use of the ARPA funds.
The town will also have a leaf pickup on November 1. Rake or blow your leaves next to the road, separating brush and sticks from the leaf piles. Call the Town at (434) 374-8177 and let them know you need a pickup.
The Board of Zoning Appeals have elected the following officers: Barry Hasting, Chairman; Lise Burnett, Vice-Chairman; and Doug (Mac) Booth, Secretary. The Board also approved a variance for the minimum lot size of the Stolarz 8th Street Apartment complex.
The Town Council has selected Dewberry from Danville, VA to perform the Pre-Engineered Report for the expansion of the water treatment plant to meet future water needs approved in August. Dewberry is now about 35% complete with the Pre-Engineered Report and Environmental Report. Dewberry is developing options for the Town for the expansion project; they will also provide cost figures for various option.
Clarksville upcoming events are as follows:
- October 29, 5:30p.m. to 7p.m. Trick or Treat on the Street
- November 11, 11a.m. Veterans Day Observance Ceremony
- November 21, 1p.m. to 5p.m. Christmas Holiday Open House
- December 1, 6p.m. to 8p.m. Grand Illumination
- December 3, 6:30p.m. Clarksville Christmas Parade
Be sure to mark all upcoming events down in your calendar!