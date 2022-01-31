December 2021 Mecklenburg Deeds

Loay Abdulrahman to ANLB Investments, LLC, lot 4 block 3 Town of Chase City for $42,500.
James A. Adair to Susan L. Kahl, lot 56 Lacrosse district for $665,000.
Denise Ryan Adams, Exor to Christopher Kiger, lot 147 section D Joyceville Lacrosse district for $650,000.
Terry R. Adams to De King Realty Service, LLC, town of Chase City for $13,600.
Wayne Matthew Adams to Cecil Lee Pyron, Jr., lots 21-22 section C Buffalo Estates Clarksville district for $27,000.
James F. Andrews to Kelly Moler Glass, lot 35 Lacrosse district for $294,500.
Donald Baker to Kellie Renee Davies, lots 27-28 section B block 1 Oak Hill Park Bluestone district for $4,000.
Virginia Baskett to Kimberly Burrell, 2.00 AC lot 4 Lacrosse district for $200.
Bernard Bass to William A. Ramsey, lot 21 section B Cherokee Hills Palmer Springs district for $40,000.
Timothy P. Bell to Clarence Hosley, III, 2.25 AC lot 7 Holiday Forest section II Boydton district for $18,000.
Blackacre Hypothetical, LLC to Mark J. Bennett, 1.06 AC Lacrosse district for $18,000.
Janice Turner Bloom to Noel C. Corpus, lot 7 unit 5 Roanoke Point Clarksville district for $10,000.
Blue Heels Real Estate Investor to Country Boy Properties, LLC, Town of Chase City for $15,000.
Barbara M. Bracey to Meredith B. Freeman, Jr., 3 parcels South Hill district for $275,000.
John P. Bragg to Charles Alexander Powell, 20.98 AC Boydton district for $40,000.
John Eddie Bratton to Crystal Owen Roark, lots J S Hutcheson Addition Town of Chase City for $13,600.
Jacquelyn M. Brown to Brandi C. Hayes, 1.58 AC Chase City district for $6,000.
Patricia T. Bullard, Co-TR to Violet Lois Blinkhorn, unit 9 section A Beaver Creek Town of South Hill for $210,000.
Jimmie L. Butler, II to Lawrence P. Dugger, 2 parcels South Hill district for $285,000.
Christine A. Campbell to Jaclyn Z. Campbell, lot 83-E Lacrosse district for $29,000.
Carolina Investors of Granville to Charles Trent White, 17.6 AC Palmer Springs district for $25,000.
Samuel Pl. Carroll to Robert Paul Dyer, lots 65 & 66 section A Tanglewood Lacrosse district for $310,000.
Hunter E. Chumney to Connie Chumney Toone, 2 parcels Town of Chase City for $55,000.
Linda Gillis Clayton to Monica Jill, lot 14 section C Lacrosse district for $60,000.
Patsy Keeton Clements to Candace Keeton Jones, 31.19 AC Clarksville district for $27,451.38.
Brittany C. Colley to Anthony Molinaro, lot 98-F River Ridge Lacrosse district for $78,000.
Natalie P. Coronas to Joey H. Grube, lot 20 block F Town of South Hill for $260,000.
Steve W. Cox to Kenneth W. Barrow, lot 7-K Lacrosse district for $46,000.
Michael R. Crutchfield to Virginia Forestry, LLC, 1/4 Interest Parcel Bluestone district for $42,000.
Mark Davis to Laura Ann Scott, Town of Chase City 0.8AC for $150,000.
Sharon McCazzio Deluca to Emory V. Hoke, II, lot 124 unit 7 section D Clarksville district for $217,000.
Keith Langford Dougherty to Bradley P. Lindow, Palmer Springs district for $300,000.
Thomas G. Dungan to Robert M. Franklin, lots 2 & 3 section E Bluestone district for $3,000.
Equity Trustees, LLC Sub TR to Lofton Leasing, LLC, parcel A containing 4.13 AC for $120,351.
Herbert Lee Farrar to The Bank of Charlotte County, Town of South Hill for $165,000.
William Edward Farrar, Jr. to John Wesley Boyd, Jr., 280.02 AC Boydton district for $1,300,000.
Ronald D. Gentry to Jane Taylor Bachman, lots 1 & 2 Lacrosse district for $299,000.
Global Safety Textiles LLC to Coker & Associates of South CA, 11.51 AC Town of South hill for $2,800,000.
Roger A. Graham to Heather Suzanne Smith, lot 139 unit 9 section C Roanoke Point Clarksville district for $295,000.
Peggy R. Gregory to Harry S. Simpkins, IV, lot 4 section 4 Boyd & Endlys Plan Town of Chase City for $51,000.
Joey H. Grube to Basil L. Matheson, 1.687 AC Bluestone district for $129,500.
Darcy Guethlein to Bo Yeong Fleming, 2 parcels Chase City district for $400,000.
Donna Lee Hallberg to Mary Elizabeth Covington McDad, 2 parcels Town of Clarksville for $90,000.
Lessie M. Hazlewood Exor to Lessie M. Hazlewood, 2 parcels Chase City district for $42,500.
Lessie M. Hazlewood to Debbie Jo Carter, 2 parcels Chase City district for $85,000.
Samuel T. Hendrickson, III to Jack Dale Watson, lot 5 section A Lacrosse district for $15,000.
Mildred N. Hogge to William P. Humphery, 5.00 AC Palmer Springs district for $45,000.
David A. Howe to William M. Buehler, Jr., lot 47-F & lot 48-F River Ridge Lacrosse district for $220,000.
David E. Howell to Philip Holzknecht, lot 90 unit 7 section D Clarksville district for $1,150,000.
Teresa C. Hudson to Joseph C. Phelps, 2.68 AC Boydton district for $52,500.
Hydrotech, LLC to Lloyd Shannon Orr, 36 AC Beechtree Bluestone district for $270,000.
Iluka Resources, INC to BHVA Real Estate Holdings, LLC, 3 parcels Town of South Hill for $1,435,000.
Industrial Development Authority to EMS Holdings, LLC, Town of South Hill for $5,000.
Holly M. Jimmerson to Theodore McInerney, 1.73 AC lot 55 Lacrosse district for $240,000.
Barbara Owen Johnson to David S. Buchanan, Jr, parcel Bluestone district for $73,700.
Katherine Axson Keel, Sub TR to Paul Gandolfo, 41.12 AC Clarksville district for $150,000.
Michael R. Knapp to Chad Allan Bates, 2 parcels lots 88-I & 89-L River Ridge Lacrosse district for $50,000.
Robert J. Krempl to Christopher James Sundermeier, 12 AC Clarksville district for $600,100.
H’Thoan Ksor to Kitty S. Basham, 2.60 AC Lacrosse district for $175,000.
L & G Development, LLC to Wanda Dean Martin, lot 25 section A Grace Stone Estates Town of Clarksville for $30,000.
Louis Charles Lemak to Belden Family Trust Dated Octo, lot 6, section A Long Branch Shores Lacrosse district for $640,000.
Lofton Leasing, LLC to Tiffany T. Terry, 11.06 AC Chase City district for $130,000.
Travis Glenn Lyons to Catherine P. Green, lot 15R Cliffs on the Roanoke Lacrosse district for $575,000.
Lisa M. Mathias to Vincent J. Hosey, lot 42-B River Ridge Lacrosse district for $32,000.
Gloria Inge Matthews to JDJ Land Co, LLC, 104.62 AC parcel B Chase City district for $235,000.
Debra Renee Trent Maxey to Trudy I. Dibble, lots 25-30 block E Town of Chase City for $173,000.
Jaymee May to Ethan B. Royster, 6.33 AC Clarksville district for $195,000.
David Mertz to Donielle Murphy, lot 147-L Lacrosse district for $20,000.
Gary L. Messinger to Harris Land & Timber Co, LLC, 5.000 AC Buckhorn district for $7,000.
Douglas M. Midder to Colin M. Green, 2 parcels South Hill district for $205,000.
Daniel G. Mrotek, TR to Skylar B. Fain, 2.00 AC Bluestone district for $153,000.
Lois T. Mull to De King Realty Service, LLC, Town of Chase City for $70,000.
Carl G. Muzi to Waylon M. Bryson, 2 parcels Palmer Springs for $524,950.
Scott E. Newcomb to Shatesha A. Moore, 2 parcels Town of Chase City for $96,000.
Parker Oil Co, INC to M&U Enterprises, LLC, 2.73 AC Town of Chase City for $1,700,000.
Carl Pasko to Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line, 2 parcels Chase City district for $1,000,000.
Pete & Pete Jr, LLC to Nick D. Debarmore, lot 27-28 Hundley’s Forest Lacrosse district for $240,000.
Pete & Pete Jr, LLC to John Douglas Greiner, lot 31 Hundley’s Forest Lacrosse district for $130,000.
Charles G. Piercy to Elizabeth Ann Smith, 3.47 AC Boydton district for $189,900.
Matthew G. Potter to Jarrett G. Prentice, 1.39 AC Clarksville district for $175,000.
David W. Prothero to Joel Wayne Davis, lot 24 0.94 AC & lot 23A 0.21 AC Portside Lacrosse district for $120,000.
Carlos Alberto Protzel to Lonnie Ashmore, lot 10R Granite Hall Shores Palmer Springs district for $430,000.
Robert B. Puryear to Robert Dallas Rice, III, 5.81 AC Clarksville district for $5,810.
Cecilia Enriqueta L. Que to Bryan O. Malone, lot 1 block C Town of South Hill for $150,000.
Edward L. Redenbo to Gary A. Cox, 2.123 AC lots A & B Clarksville district for $52,000.
Brent E. Richey to Andlar Properties, LLC, 0.28 AC Town of South Hill for $110,000.
Routts Properties & Land Devel to Brankley Construction, LLC, parcels Bluestone district for $15,000.
Ethan B. Royster to David J. Sample, 0.571 AC Town of Clarksville for $176,500.
Stuart B. Rutledge, Jr. to Kaprisha Hargrove, lots 10-12 Town of Chase City for $39,500.
Samuel I. White PC, Sub Tr to Federal National Mortgage Association, 0.576 AC Anchor Cove Lacrosse district for $162,227.
Debra L. Seamans to Megan T. Hudson, lots 7-9 Town of Chase City for $20,000.
William J. Short, II to William B. Bryson, Sr., 2.90 AC Lacrosse district for $120,000.
Thomas E. Simpson to William G. Buck, Jr., 3.45 AC Clarksville district for $190,000.
Thomas E. Simpson to Scott M. Rassbach, 2 parcels Clarksville district for $175,000.
Thomas E. Simpson to Scott M. Rassbach, 6.31 AC Clarksville district for $375,000.
Russell O. Slayton, Jr. Sp Comm to Harry W. Marrow, Jr., parcel Chase City district for $850.
Russell O. Slayton, Jr. Sp Comm to Harry W. Marrow, Jr., 2.0 AC Boydton district for $5,250.
Craig R. Smith to Christine Zito, lots 14-16 Town of Clarksville for $102,000.
Suzanne J. Springer to William E. Farrar, Jr., lot 1 section 8 Town of South Hill for $175,000.
Elaine Jones Stepp to William S. Wilkinson, 80.33 AC Buckhorn district for $85,000.
Judy E. Steward to William J. Gay, lot 20 & 21G River Ridge Lacrosse district for $26,000.
Thomas J. Strassheim to Scott S. Pearce, unit 60 Town of Clarksville for $350,000.
Daniel A. Strickland to Sally Louise Newman, 36.96 AC parcel 4 Boydton district for $400,000.
Surety Trustees, LLC to Frances Elaine Echols, 0.43 AC Town of South Hill for $78,000.
John A. Swartz to Jonathan Dean Shelton, lot 6 Palmer Springs district for $100,000.
Dennis Tackett to Jessie Howard Moore, 1.53 AC lot 18 A & H Estates Lacrosse district for $130,700.
Victoria Tench to Juanita S. Raia, lot 118-H Lacrosse district for $43,000.
Joyce Thomas to Keysville Property Investments, lot 2 section 3 Holiday Shores Clarksville district for $12,500.
William L. Thomas to Angle Investments, LLC, lot 1 Town of Chase City for $6,000.
Frederick M. Thompson to Ronald Scoggins, Palmer Springs district for $64,000.
Raymond D. Toone to Shomari Carlos Miles Murray, Town of Chase City for $45,000.
Florence W. Tunstall to Billy Ray Adcock, lot 6 block 9 Bluestone district for $800.
Connie D. Turitto to Timothy Albert Baldwin, 0.0555 AC lot 146 Clarksville district for $420,000.
Gloria B. Valentine to Bryan B. Watson, 2.00 AC Lacrosse district for $24,000.
William Troy Walker to Judith Elizabeth Moore, Boydton district for $40,000.
Richard D. Wingen to Dustin Smith, lot 76 Lacrosse district for $450,000.
Lawrence J. Winikur to Jason Alvanor, 115.41 AC parcel 3 Chase City district for $575,000.
Larry Scott Winn to Angela R. Blue, 15.23 AC Chase City district for $20,000.
Fred R. Worley to Kenneth Priode, lot 143-H Lacrosse district for $35,900.
Jocelyn Yancey to James Owen King, Jr., lots 13-14 Sandie Point Bluestone district for $73,500.
Yan Chen Yang to Christine Zito, lots 10-15 Block 1 for $80,000.