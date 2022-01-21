Governor Ralph Northam today January 13 more than $60 million in Affordable and Special Needs Housing loans for 42 projects across the Commonwealth, creating or preserving 2,552 affordable housing units for low-income and extremely low-income households. The funding will improve access to energy efficient affordable housing, reduce homelessness, provide permanent supportive housing options for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and complete energy efficiency updates in affordable housing units.
“Quality, affordable housing is essential to building vibrant communities and ensuring every Virginian has the opportunity to thrive,” said Governor Northam. “We must keep investing in the Commonwealth’s stock of affordable housing, and the Affordable and Special Needs Housing programs will continue to be a vitally important resource for vulnerable Virginians. In addition to its tremendous work supporting affordable housing, community development, and other priorities, DHCD has led our programs to keep people in their homes and support small businesses during the pandemic. I want to thank DHCD Director Erik Johnson for his superb leadership of the agency, especially during the past 22 months. He has led an outstanding and creative team in finding innovative ways to help people during a challenging time.”
The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development administers Affordable and Special Needs Housing loans, which combine state and federal resources to provide a simplified and comprehensive application process. Funding comes from four main sources: the federal HOME Investment Partnerships Program, the National Housing Trust Fund, the Virginia Housing Trust Fund, and Housing Innovations in Energy Efficiency funds.
Governor Northam and the General Assembly invested a historic $55 million in the Virginia Housing Trust Fund this fiscal year. VHTF provides financing for housing construction projects that create or preserve affordable housing units, reduce the cost of affordable housing and increase homeownership. This funding is a key source of financing for these affordable housing initiatives to support moderate-and-low-income families, as well as supporting homeless reduction grants to provide rapid re-housing and longer-term housing solutions for individuals experiencing chronic homelessness.
“Housing stability is more important now than it has ever been as we turn the corner on this pandemic,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “These projects will help address the affordable housing needs of the Commonwealth, protect our most vulnerable, strengthen our communities, and support our economy.”
Affordable and Special Needs Housing loans are awarded through a competitive process. Fifty-five applications requesting more than $79 million were received for this round of funding. Proposals were reviewed, evaluated, and scored with proposals ranked and award offers recommended to the highest-ranking proposals based on funding availability. The funded projects will leverage over $651 million in additional federal, state, local and private lending resources.
Mecklenburg Manor | NFP Affordable Housing Corporation
$700,000 (VHTF)
Mecklenburg County
Mecklenburg Manor is an extensive rehabilitation of an existing Section 8 and family complex. This rehabilitation will consist of eight buildings for a total of 51 units. This project will continue to prioritize Section-8 applicants, located in South Hill. Upon completion the project will be Enterprise Green Communities certified.