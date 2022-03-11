Brunswick Ave. incident ends with one dead

On Friday, March 4 at 8:55 a.m. officers from the South Hill Police Department were dispatched to a residence on North Brunswick Avenue for a subject brandishing a firearm.
Information provided to officers was that a white male subject had threatened a female with a firearm. She fled the residence and went to find safety at a neighbor’s house. Officers arrived on scene at which time the male subject retreated back into the home of the female.
SHPD made contact with the female and she informed them that she knew the male subject but he had entered her home unannounced and without her permission. She also told officers that he had threatened her with a handgun.
Officers spoke to the male subject several times but were unable to convince the subject to exit the dwelling.
SHPD detectives obtained warrants on the subject for breaking and entering, assault, and brandishing.
Assistance from a crisis negotiator and tactical team was requested from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office. After several hours of negotiations and efforts to get the subject to peacefully surrender, the tactical team started preparing to enter the home.
Sources say that the male subject was from North Carolina, but this has yet to be confirmed by the South Hill Police Department.
Before they could make entry a single gunshot was heard from inside the residence. The tactical team made entry into the home and the male was found deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
SHPD detectives processed the scene and the male’s body was transported to the medical examiner’s office in Richmond for autopsy.