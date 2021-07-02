The Colonial Center has officially reopened after a long hiatus due to the pandemic! The first 2021 performance will be on Saturday, July 17, at 7:30 p.m. when TUESDAY’S GONE – The Ultimate Tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd takes the stage.
Tuesday’s Gone is dedicated to reproducing the original sound of one of the greatest and most legendary bands of all time: Lynyrd Skynyrd. For Tuesday’s Gone, it’s about much more than just performing the music. They are the absolute closest you could hope to see and hear when they pay tribute to the legacy of one of the most respected, loved, and missed bands of all time. From the signature Skynyrd sound, to the sheer raw power the original band possessed, to the unmistakable look that they had, Tuesday’s Gone has every base covered.
Hailing from Raleigh, NC, Tuesday’s Gone formed in 2006 and they have been travelling and performing up and down the east coast ever since. Their setlist includes all of Skynyrd’s biggest hits including “Sweet Home Alabama,” “What’s Your Name,” “Simple Man,” “Gimme Three Steps,” “Saturday Night Special,” “That Smell,” the legendary, “Free Bird,” and more!
Tickets are $25 each with discounted rates available to groups of ten people or more. Call the Colonial Center’s Box Office at (434) 262-4170, visit www.colonialcenterva.org, or stop by the Box Office at 220 S. Mecklenburg Ave. in South Hill to purchase tickets. The Box Office is open from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.