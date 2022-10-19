VDOT wraps up paving for 2022 season

BOYDTON — Mecklenburg’s Supervisors held off voting on their proposed board meeting electronic participation policy until every member was present. This policy would allow for board-members to attend board meetings electronically—whether by phone or computer—in emergencies.
Deputy County Administrator Alex Gottschalk explained that there are two policies embedded within the proposed draft.
The first would allow for electronic participation in the case of health issues, including family medical issues. Due to the nature of medical emergencies, this option would allow for an unlimited amount of uses.
The second policy would allow supervisors to attend electronically for personal reasons. This policy is limited to 25% of meetings per year; a supervisor can only participate electronically for three meetings out of the year, and they cannot be used back-to-back.
When supervisors expressed concern over the policies’ limits, Gottschalk continued to explain that in both cases the chair must approve the physical absence. If the chairman has any questions or requires secondary input on a case, it is then deferred to the entire board which will vote if the absence is approved or not.
Additionally, all physical absence requests must be submitted by 4p.m. on the business day prior to the meeting.
Board-member Tom Tanner—who had expressed the most concern over a possible abuse of this policy—motioned to approve the policy. The board unanimously agreed.
The supes reviewed a special exception permit application submitted by Francesco Penati & Lynn Green who plan to add a second residential home onto their property located on Brankley Farm Road in Clarksville. They also reviewed Paulino Lopez’s application to add a second home onto his Oak Road property. Both applications were approved by the Board.
Bracey can rejoice as the board motioned to move forward to build a cell tower around the intersection of Morristown Road and Highway 903. The board received a total of 101 comments from the area in favor of building a cell tower.
“The reality is everybody wants cell service…having cell service would help greatly in these areas, especially emergency services,” Wayne Carter, County Administrator, commented.
VDOT has wrapped up its 2022 paving season with all projects finished. Route 680 Sweetwater Lane and Route 699 Staunton River Road were the last to be wrapped up.
Next year’s agenda will address Route 603 Estes Road, Route 607 Woodland Road, Route 623 Wray Road, and Route 721 State Line Road.
Kevin Smith stated that VDOT has received the request for a Route 58 stoplight, and that it is in review right now.