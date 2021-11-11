November 1 Virginia Crop Production Forecast

Corn production in Virginia is forecast at 60.5 million bushels, unchanged from the October forecast and up 18% from the previous crop. Yield was estimated at 155.0 bushels per acre, unchanged bushels from last month and up 33.0 bushels from the 2020 level. Acres for harvest as grain were estimated at 390,000 acres, down 30,000 acres from 2020. The U.S. corn production is forecast at 15.1 billion bushels, up slightly from the October forecast and up 7% from 2020. Based on conditions as of November 1, yields are expected to average 177.0 bushels per acre, up 0.5 bushel from last month and up 5.6 bushels from 2020. Area harvested for grain is forecast at 85.1 million acres, unchanged from the October forecast and up 3% from 2020.
Soybean production for Virginia is forecast at 26.0 million bushels, unchanged from the October forecast and up 10% from 2020. Yield was estimated at 44.0 bushels per acre, unchanged from last month and up 2.0 bushels from a year ago. Acreage for harvest as beans was estimated at 590,000 acres, up 30,000 acres from the previous year. U.S. soybean production is forecast at 4.42 billion bushels, down 1% from the October forecast and up 5% from last year. Based on November 1 conditions, yields are expected to average 51.2 bushels per acre, down 0.3 bushel from last month but up 0.2 bushel from last year. Area for harvest is forecast at
86.4 million acres, unchanged from the October forecast and up 5% from 2020.
Virginia cotton production is projected to be 170,000 bales, up 6% from the October forecast and up 34% from last year. Cotton yields are forecast to average 1,118 pounds per acre, up 66 pounds from last month and up 346 pounds per acre from the previous year. Producers expect to harvest 73,000 acres, unchanged from the October forecast and down 6,000 acres from 2020. U.S. cotton production was forecast at 18.2 million 480-pound bales, up 1% from the October forecast and up 25% from 2020. Yields are forecast to average 880 pounds per acre, up 9 pounds from last month and up 33 pounds from last year. Upland cotton production is forecast at 17.9 million 480-pound bales, up 27% from 2020. Pima cotton production is forecast at 346,000 480-pound bales, down 37% from 2020.
Peanut farmers in Virginia anticipate harvesting 133 million pounds for 2021, up 19% from last year. Acres expected to be harvested total 29,000 acres, up 2,000 from last year. Producers expect a yield of 4,600 pounds per acre, up 450 pounds from 2020. National peanut production is forecast to be 6.24 billion, up 1% from last year. Acres harvested are projected to total 1.53 million acres, down 5% from the previous year. Yields are anticipated to average 4,072 pounds per acre, up 259 pound per acre from 2020.