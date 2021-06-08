Bear Claw Grill open for business!

Chase City’s newest restaurant attraction, featuring an All-American grill menu, Bear Claw Grill is now open for business. The restaurant’s Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony hosted by the Chamber will take place on Friday, June 11 at 10:00a.m. In preparation for the ceremony, Bear Claw Grill will be closed this Tuesday-Thursday.
Owner Barry Eure says that so far he’s been cooking two hogs a day on the grill, nearly 250 pounds of meat to meet the demand. Eure stated, “We’re going to try to be ready as much as we can. Our opening Saturday wasn’t horrible, but it was pretty rushed…I’m hoping to be ready for it. This coming Friday is going to be the gateway day; everything is going to be open and we’ll be serving the full menu Friday.”
For now, the full menu consists of pork barbecue, beef and pork ribs, sausage, and chicken as well as a whole host of sides to choose from. Barry shared that he does look forward to expanding the menu in the future, but for now he’s trying to perfect what he’s got and trying to make sure operations run smoothly before adding new options. He shared that there are plans to eventually add different items like brisket, pork chops and T-bone steaks.
Eure does look forward to adding weekend specials; “When we get to doing specials, it will probably be like a Friday & Saturday night dinner so someone can come and sit down, wait a few minutes and enjoy.”
While Eure doesn’t have traditional restaurant experience, he’s quite experienced as a grill master. He began first as a ‘self-nominated’ grill master at family gatherings and events, and quickly progressed to being nominated by friends and family to cook at all sorts of different events.
A ship yard worker by trade, Eure wasn’t able to find much once he moved to Chase City. As he sates, “The creative and adventurous side of me was all ‘Let’s do everything cooked outside; I haven’t been to any places where I’ve seen that.’…It was new and inviting at the same time.”
Bear Claw Grill is still accepting applications for experienced staff members. While the restaurant will be open from 10:00a.m. to 10:00p.m. seven days a week, Eure said that he doesn’t expect anyone other than himself to work so much at the restaurant. He is also looking for an experienced grill master to work the grill with him.
For now, customers can look to Bear Claw Grill’s Facebook page for any immediate updates on hours, specials, menu changes, etc. Eure stated that they have begun work on a website, but that it is not yet ready.
Beginning Friday, Bear Claw Grill will be open from 10:00a.m. to 10:00p.m. all week long. The also offer call-in to-go ordering.