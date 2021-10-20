September 2021 Mecklenburg Deeds

Richard Edward Adler to David Stuart Patterson, lot 13 unit 7 section A Clarksville district for $250,000.
Jose Molina Aguirre to Rene Gutierrez Mendoza, 0.51 ac lot 1E section M Nocarva Palmer Springs district for $45,000.
Dustin Barry Allen to Robert D. Tanner, lot 2 section A Marina Cove town of Clarksville for $210,000.
Pamela J. Ashworth to Keri Lenhart Duffer, 3.53 AC Bluestone district for $17,000.
B & A Properties, LLC to Christine M. Zito, parcel A 6.08 ac & parcel B 3.00 ac Boydton district for $57,000.
Donald R. Baker to Tony Alfred Floyd, lot 7 block 6 unit 2 Bluestone district for $3,250.
Donald R. Baker to Steven Kerns, 2 parcels Bluestone district for $4,500.
Jeffrey D. Baker to Dale L. Coyle, lot 32R Hundley’s Forest Lacrosse district for $120,000.
William J. Baker, III to James L. Farmer, lot 1 Clarksville district for $75,000.
Francis M. Baranson to Christopher Lee Schroeder, lot 14 Clarksville district for $25,000.
Steven R. Bartholomew to Richard H. Cutler, Jr., 16.79 ac town of South Hill for $105,000.
Maurice Lynn Baughn to Jonathan Paul Case, lot 8 Lacrosse district for $555,000.
Noel L. Berina, II to William C. Thompson, lot 24 block B Northington town of South Hill for $77,500.
Blue Heels Real Estate Investor to Bagbey Investments, LLC, lot town of Chase City for $1.
James P. Borowski to Bryan Kent Ryder, 1.19 ac town of Chase City for $280,000.
Matthew Boswell to Laura M. Jarman, parcel C 21.17 ac Buckhorn district for $327,000.
Will L. Boyer, Jr. to Gary W. Willoughby, lot 24 1.43 ac section 1 Bluestone Forest Bluestone district for $662,500.
James D. Brandt to Marjon Elizabeth Barrigan, lot 21A section 1 Palmer Springs district for $230,000.
Samuel Bugg Tr to Dallas J. Whited, lot 4 block 2 unit 1 Lakeview Estates for $5,000.
Jennie O. Burks to Katie Clary, lot no. 40 Anchor Cove Lacrosse district for $6,000.
Gerald C. Burnett, Sr. to Steven Allen Sizemore, 10.19 AC Clarksville district for $20,000.
John Marshall Carter to David Price, 2 parcels town of Chase City for $20,000.
Chase City Church of God of Pr to Herbert D. Newman, lots 36-40 Green Acres town of Chase City for $25,000.
Mary Alice Chittum to William L. Pearce, lot 18 section M Tanglewood Lacrosse district for $30,000.
Citizens Bank & Trust Co. to C & S Virginia Properties, LLC, lot 4 town of South Hill for $151,100.
Donald D. Cluett, Tr to Lee D. Green, lot 55 STA Tammany Landing Lacrosse district for $603,000.
Linda G. Conner to William D. Alward, 2 parcels Clarksville district for $345,000.
Talmage B. Corbett, Jr. to Brian G. Cunningham, unit no. 15 Clarksville district for $175,000.
Angela Brite Crisp to Joseph M. Cobb, lot 18-L River Ridge Lacrosse district for $7,000.
Catherine G. D’Amato to Michael A. Parke, lot 128 section C unit 9 Roanoke Point Clarksville district for $16,000.
James Huntington Dabney to James H. Page, 5.00 AC Bluestone district for $19,500.
Joe N. Davidson to Judy K. Roher, lot 5 Clarksville district for $450,000.
Steven P. Dempsey to Jason Stiltner, lots 3-4 block 7 section D Oak Hill Park Bluestone district for $9,500.
George W. Drayer to Charles R. Rhine, Jr. Tr, lot 9 section A High Meadows Bluestone district for $745,000.
Darryl A. Emory to Kristina A. Shaffer, lot 164-H River Ridge Lacrosse district for $35,000.
Darryl A. Emory to Brittney Beck, lot 28-C River Ridge Lacrosse district for $45,000.
Michael Farmer to Jackie W. Damron, lot 39-M Lacrosse district for $11,000.
Paul L. Farmer to Christopher Michael Bossa, lot 47 section A Lacrosse district for $250,000.
Trevor T. Fox to James H. Snoddy, Jr., 1.0 AC parcel 1 Boydton district for $150,000.
Jody Lee Frye to Michael Brennan, lots 328-331 section B Cuscowilla Boydton district for $170,000.
Joshua Franklin Gordon to Matthew Dean Owen, lot 4A 3.40 ac & lot 4B 1.03 AC Jemco Village Chase City district for $249,000.
Martin K. Griggs to Kenneth J. Baker, lot 1 section A Long Branch Shores Lacrosse district for $145,000.
James G. Harper to William C. Hardee, parcel B 0.52 ac Hollydale town of South Hill for $17,500.
Sandra Smith Hill to Jason D. Strum, 1.572 ac Boydton district for $258,500.
D. Leon Hite to Stephen A. Boelte, lot 7 7.36 ac Buffalo Springs Clarksville district for $16,000.
Elizabeth C. Howe to Jeffrey Stuart Wyman, lots 137-C & 138-C River Ridge Lacrosse district for $184,900.
Paul S. Jaber to Keith A. Froehlich, 2.52 ac Palmer Springs district for $590,000.
Tiffany Jackson to Mark Rosencrans, 8.95 ac Bluestone district for $600,000.
Victoria Jenkins to Donna Mai Lavatai York, 2 parcels Chase City district for $89,900.
Patricia R. Jernigan to John E. Turner, lots 206-208 section C Cuscowilla Boydton district for $4,000.
Russell E. Keller to James Wolford, lot 78-G Lacrosse district for $15,000.
Kathy B. Klee to Julia Rae Chandler, lots 23-26 block C Meadow Brook town of Chase City for $175,000.
William L. Labor, Jr. to Candi Reese Allen, lot 59 Lacrosse district for $225,000.
Susan R. Lawson to Howard Stearns, lots 3-4 block 17 unit 1 Fairview Acres Bluestone district for $2,000.
Ila Michelle Leak to Gary E. McClure, 10.26 ac Boydton district for $140,000.
Barbara J. Learned to Gregord Robert Holford, parcel A 61.33 AC Bluestone district for $588,900.
Michael Joseph Lebel to Brent Hunter Bailey, 1.27 acres Lacrosse Magisterial district for $75,000.
James H. Letchworth to Jack Jason Russo, lot 11R 1.98 ac Palmer Springs district for $107,000.
Warner Scott Lewis to William Andrew Slaughter, lots 1-3 section C Clarksville district for $27,550.
Walter J. Maczka to Southrock Financial In, lot 82 section B Lacrosse district for $145,000.
Marie G. Walker Insurance Co. LL to Suave Solutions, LL, lot town of Chase City for $100,000.
Jennifer L. Matthews to Ronnie Lee Hackney, lot 2 Clarksville district for $14,500.
William I. McBride to Michael R. McCray, tract 14 Boydton & Chase City district for $250,000.
David J. McCarthy to Lloyd Allen Wimer, tract 6 52.85 AC Boydton district for $75,000.
Philip R. McPherson to Barry G. Newcomb, lot 131-M River Ridge Lacrosse district for $2,000.
Thomas Davis Miller, Jr. to Christopher R. Sharpley, Tr, lot 51 Palmer Springs district for $290,000.
Sandra A. Millican to Eric L. Scruggs, lot 14 block 25 Prestwould Bluestone district for $1,500.
Mlock Investment Group to Robert L. Crouch, 45.55 ac lot 1 section I Holiday Forest Boydton district for $120,000.
Jerry G. Moore to J R’s Supply Cabinet Inc, lots 19-24 Town of South Hill for $145,000.
Barry L. Morgan to Managed Property Enterprises L, lot 11 & part of 12 Lucius Gregory town of Chase City for $56,250.
John A. Murdock to Thomas Pugh, lot town of Chase City for $6,000.
Nicotiana Enterprises, LLC to Anthony B. Martin, 7.68 ac Bluestone district for $52,000.
Barry Laws Parker to Jacquelyn E. Walker, parcel 2 1.88 ac Palmer Springs district for $375,000.
Gerald Ray Paxton to Kristopher B. Townsend, lots 18-19 Anchorage section 1 Lacrosse district for $399,900.
Francis L. Poillucci to Michael W. King, Jr., 2.09 AC lot 8 Fox Crossing Palmer Springs district for $8,000.
Jerry K. Poythress to Nesa M. Howes, lot 8 Hicks Hill Lacrosse district for $312,000.
Hana D. Ramsey-Newcomb to William J. Dickens, 3.71 ac lot 3 A & H Estates Lacrosse district for $45,000.
Michael Resar, Tr to David James Williams, lot 109 section C Lacrosse district for $750,000.
Stephen G. Riggins to Sergei Tr. Siletzky, lot 90 section B unit 8 Roanoke Point Clarksville district for $40,000.
H. Wayne Roberts to Calup R. Wilson, Jr., lot 2 town of Clarksville for $109,345.
Patricia Lenhart Robertson to Managed Properties Enterprises, 2 parcels town of Chase City for $66,000.
Harvey M. Robinson to Ronald Johnson, lot Chase City district for $6,000.
Stuart B. Rutledge, Jr. to Matt Chumney Realty, LLC, lot 1 J E Wilson town of Chase City for $27,500.
John S. Sands to Diane G. Terrell, lot 10 section A Buckhead Lacrosse district for $910,000.
Kenneth Scott to Kimberly D. Jubb, lots 3 & 4 section III Holiday Shores Clarksville district for $180,000.
Linda Shearin to Samuel L. Weaver, Jr., 3.15 ac Bluestone district for $65,000.
Robert M. Sheppard to John A. Curtis, 2 parcels Clarksville district for $153,000.
Robert Bruce Smith, Tr. to William J. Davis, III, lot 37 Fox Run Lacrosse district for $520,000.
Woody L. Smith to Douglas Meade, lot 124-H River Ridge Lacrosse district for $4,500.
Justin W. Spence to Ashley N. Wray, parcel A 5.55 AC Lacrosse district for $24,400.
Superior Investments Inc to Carolyn Fat Hardee, unit 55 section C Lofts of Beaver Creek town of South Hill for $217,475.
William L. Thomas to J&E Real Estate, LLC, 0.19 AC town of Chase City for $175,000.
Gloria J. Thompson to Ervin Moore, lot 3 Lacrosse district for $123,300.
Mary L. Umstead to Carlos Amaya, tract 13 50 ac Chase City district for $75,000.
Cheri Valverde to Allen E. Swearengin, 2 parcels Lacrosse district for $18,000.
John Dean Vaughn to John E. Turner, lots 209-211 section C Cuscowilla Boydton district for $4,000.
Virginia Trustee, LLC to John Paul Volkmer, lot 7-B River Ridge Lacrosse district for $700.
Ronald L. Walker to Christopher T. Jones, lot 12R section A Lacrosse district for $1,010,000.
Brian M. Wallenhorst to Wishin Properties, LLC, 3.64 ac parcel B Lacrosse district for $886,670.
Laurie W. Wells to Steven Maxwell, 5 ac Clarksville district for $75,000.
Loretta A. Williams to Barry L. Parker, 4 parcels Clarksville district for $525,000.
Daquerrelyn D. Wood to Carter Wood, lot 126M River Ridge Lacrosse district for $6,000.
Charlotte H. Wrigglesworth to Donald W. Walker, parcel South Hill district for $124,500.
Tina Marie Young to David Sanderson, lot 9 South Hill Farms Buckhorn district for $2,000.
Rebecca Crowe Younger to Dona Marie Simmons, parcel B 1.001 AC Chase City district for $110,000.