Council will hear from public at budget hearing May 10

The South Hill Town Council voted to hold a Public Hearing on the proposed Fiscal Year 2021/2022 Town Budget on Monday, May 10 at Town Hall.
Town Manager Kim Callis says that Department Heads, the Mayor, and the Budget and Finance Committee recommend no tax increases, deferrals of several large equipment and vehicle purchases until Fiscal Year 2022/2023, Cost of Living payroll increases of 7% for law enforcement and 5% for all other Town employees, and consolidating the two upper tiers of the water rate structure into a single rate tier for customers with consumption of greater than 50,000 gallons per month at a rate of $4.90/1,000 gallons plus a $75 surcharge.
“As infrastructure issues must be addressed to ensure safe and reliable delivery of utility services, we must consider increasing rates across the board. Town water/sewer rates are significantly lower than those of other comparable local governments. As citizens are continuing to deal with the effects of COVID, staff and the budget and finance committee recommend that we defer an across the board rate increase until Fiscal Year 2022/2023, at which time we can begin phasing in rate adjustments as needed.”
Councilman Shep Moss questioned the itemization for the purchase of a trailer. In the Town Council Budget meeting on Friday, April 9, there were some concerns about the cost of the trailer. Moss asked Callis to explain why the trailer would cost $21,000. Callis and Finance Director Sheila Cutrell explained that the purchase also included barricades to be used at events. Callis told Moss that they would make the change to separate the two items on the Budget.
Moss then asked if the Town should consider holding off on the purchase of the trailer for the next round of C.A.R.E.S. Act funding because to his knowledge “the county had done the same thing”. Callis replied that he could not speak to that because it was the first time that he had heard the question.
Moss said, “I’m not saying that the Town does not need the trailer. I’m just asking if we should consider applying for the grant.” Callis responded, “The answer is that I don’t know because we do not know what the next round is going to allow us to apply for other than we have been led to believe that it’s going to be for utilities and infrastructure for the large part. My recommendation would be that we leave it in the budget and if funds are available to apply for, then we certainly will.”
Moss also questioned a $33,200 “Food Hub” line item in the Community Development Budget.
“That is for the personnel to operate the Farmer’s Market from April to October and the Christmas Farmer’s Market. That’s for salary and all the related payroll taxes and FICA and that sort of thing,” answered Callis.
Moss said that the number seemed a bit high to which Callis answered that the Budget and Finance Committee had reached out to the Food Hub and had received the information they needed to recommend the $33,200.
Councilman Mike Moody then said to Councilman Moss that “these items should have been discussed during the budget session that most of the Council was there. I understand your concerns and your questions but we have a motion and a second on the floor just to advertise for Public Hearing and perhaps these questions would best be held for that time. I’ll leave it to the Council to how they want to do since we have a motion and a second on the floor.”
Councilman Ben Taylor quickly made a motion to end the discussion and was seconded by Councilman Moody. Hearing none opposed the Council moved on to the vote to advertise the Public Hearing.
Callis asked the Council to adopt the required documents from the Department of Housing and Community Development in regards to the 2nd and 3rd Street Community Improvement Project funding application.
As part of the application DHCD requires adoption of the following:
- Fair Housing Certification
- Non-Discrimination Policy
- Residential Anti-Displacement and Relocation Assistance Plan Certification
- Section 3 Business and Employment Plan
- Section 504 Grievance Procedure
Matt Weaver of the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) contacted Deborah Gosney, Executive Director of the Southside Planning District Commission (SPDC) prior to the pandemic to encourage the Town’s participation in DHCD’s food insecurity project.
“This project is an excellent opportunity for several organizations to partner to meet a pressing need for low-income households, create jobs, and generate business for small regional farmers.
The Town of South Hill will serve as the grant applicant but holds no financial responsibility to the project. The SPDC and SVFH will handle project implementation and delivery.”
Councilman Moss made the motion to adopt the resolution and the motion passed with a unanimous vote.
Councilman Honeycutt made a motion to appropriate $59,130 to “assist the municipal utility customer relief for all eligible customers of the Town of South Hill”. These funds will be utilized to assist customers who have experienced an economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Councilman Ben Taylor asked Finance Director Sheila Cutrell how they prioritize who receives the funding assistance. Cutrell explained that it was determined by delinquency of 60 days or more. There is an application process and proof of hardship is required for approval.
Callis asked David Hash and Jamie Velvin to explain the Dilapidated Properties process to the Town Council after having been a main topic of discussion in past meetings.
After hearing the process of sending notices and contacting property owners Councilman Joseph Taylor asked what the process was for properties that do not have structural issues but have overgrown grass, weeds, etc. Velvin explained that notices are sent after the grass gets about a foot tall before it is addressed.
Councilman Honeycutt asked what the process was to get to demolition for the properties that have been neglected for long periods of time. Velvin explained, “Anytime you add court into it or somebody responds on the last level, then I’m obligated to give them a chance to correct the situation. If we take someone to court or worse if someone takes us to court for one the properties being torn down, we want to be so far in the right that the judge is questioning the property owner, not us.”
“This is a problem that is 30 years in the making. I would hate to estimate what it’s going to take to correct it. The biggest thing here is to get the ball rolling not these properties. Don’t be so concerned with time but when the ball starts rolling. When it’s being worked on and you can tell it’s being worked on, work with the owner and get the ball running and get that one out the way and move on to the next one,” said Velvin.