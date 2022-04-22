Mecklenburg County Deed Transfers through March 2022

Wayne Matthew Adams to Dylan B. Hudson, lot 23 section C Clarksville district for $18,000.
Joseph H. Alcombright to Jennifer P. Edens, 1.00 AC Lacrosse district for $275,000.
Jack Bailey to Brendan Seifert, lot 9 unit 5 Clarksville for $13,600.
Marc M. Baranson, TR to Jennifer Elizabeth Speer, lot 10 Bella Vista Point Clarksville district for $215,000.
Richard H. Betts, Jr. to Andrew E. Woyer, 4.17 AC parcel A South Hill district for $10,000.
Dane P. Bevell to Mecklenburg County Virginia, parcel Boydton district for $1,845.
Dane P. Bevell to Mecklenburg County Virginia, parcel Boydton district for $2,999.
Dane P. Bevell to Mecklenburg County Virginia, parcel Boydton district for $4.035.
William G. Bittner to Teresa Redford-Banton, lot 132-C section Coyote Village Lacrosse district for $7,500.
Blackacre Hypothetical, LLC to Gary W. Robertson Trust, 65.16 AC Buckhorn district for $312,000.
Emma L. Blankenship to Meremont, LLC, lot 2 block no. 7 unit 11 Bluestone district for $5,000.
Franklin Earl Bolton to Vista Pointe Properties, LLC, lot 127 section A Palmer Springs district for $40,000.
Barbara M. Bracey to James E. Kallam, 2 parcels Lacrosse district for $11,165.
Michael W. Brame to Aaron S. Avery, 2 parcels town of South Hill for $280,000.
Gerald C. Burnett to Mary K. Ayala, 25.13 AC Boydton district for $94,900.
Murray A. Stackhouse to Brian W. Buroughs, lot 17 block 20 Prestwould Clarksville district for $290,000.
Alphus R. Burton to Valentina Rugeles Sanchez, unit 6 section A Beaver Creek town of South Hill for $160,000.
David T. Cantrell to Marshall Dewitt Going, Jr., lot 1 section 1 Holiday Shores Clarksville district for $325,000.
Jeanette C. Carey to Joanne C. Wilson, town of Clarksville for $50.
Brian L. Carroll to William J. Henning, 1.02 AC lot 16 Lacrosse district for $230,000.
Sabrina A. Carter to Jessica L. Carter, lot 51 section P Tanglewood Shores for $5,000.
Jason W. Chapman to Denise Burns, 2 parcels Lacrosse district for $8,500.
Christian Leadership Renewal C to Charles Felix, 1.01 AC parcel 1- parcel 3 Lacrosse district for $600,000.
Citizen Bank & Trust, Co. to Harlan Krepcik, 10.75 AC lot 6 Boydton district for $35,000.
John M. Coghill to Robert Thomas Keller, 2.57 AC town of Clarksville for $145,000.
Wygant A. Courter, Jr. to Michael P. Schultz, 0.65 AC lot 16 Lacrosse district for $905,000.
Jose M. Cunha to Selcuk S. Fren, 0.60 AC Palmer Springs district for $306,000.
D&W Family Rentals, LLC to Jessie Redd, lot 407 & 409 town of South Hill for $105,000.
Carl B. Davis to Floyd Williams, Jr., 1.993 AC Chase City district for $20,000.
Tony D. Duffer to Jennifer L. Watts, lots 39-41 block 4 Green Acres town of Chase City for $85,000.
Charles W. Edmonds to Millard Earl Eakes, Jr., lot 48-H River Ridge Lacrosse district for $20,000.
Thomas Scott Edmonds to Wilson E. Townsend, Jr., lot 17 0.80 AC town of South Hill for $370,000.
Garland Glenn Edwards to Thomas D. Chambers, 2.67 AC Chase City district for $215,000.
Carolyn W. Evans to Rod Zaya, 0.447 AC parcel 4 Mecklenburg County for $125,000.
Vernon B. Fleming to William Albert Bagwell, lot 160 Nocarva to $36,000.
Eric Foy to Scott C. Wilson & Susan T. B. Wilson, 1% of 48.53 AC Bluestone Magisterial district for $86,900.
M. B. Freeman, Jr. to Freeman Companies, LLC, 0.45 AC town of South Hill for $5,000.
Meredith B. Freeman, Jr. to Stankunas Fam, LLC, 11.58 AC South Hill district for $370,000.
Alfred L. Golden to Nydia D. Melanson, lot 130-C section Coyote Village Lacrosse district for $40,000.
Allen K. Griffin, Sr. to Brett Willis Bowen, 1.51 AC Clarksville district for $197,000.
Allen K. Griffin, Sr. Exor to Ald Investments, LLC, parcel A 1.08 AC Clarksville district for $50,000.
Dennis L. Hamilton to Vista Pointe Properties, LLC, lot 28 Anchor Cove subdivision Lacrosse district for $8,000.
HB3 Alternative Holdings LLC to James P. Yellman, lot 5 & part of lot 4 block 20 Bluestone district for $356,900.
George Thomas Hendrick, V to Richard T. Puryear 0.52 AC Bluestone district for $92,000.
Gregory K. Herring to Donald L. Broyles, lot 19 Mecklenburg County for $175,000.
John M. Hill to Scot K. Costley, lot 54 Lacrosse district for $659,000.
Teresa C. Hudson to John J. Weindel, 1.79 AC parcel B Boydton district for $20,000.
Industrial Development Authority to Worthington Biochemical Corporation, 10.06 AC Lacrosse district for $2,500,000.
Lynda S. Jackson to Tiffany White, lots 11-14 block 1 Green Acres town of Chase City for $95,000.
Ledean Kay Jarrell to Darryl Anthony Emory, lot 60-C River Ridge Lacrosse district for $17,000.
Roger L. Jessee to Tony M. Cooke, lot 60-M River Ridge Lacrosse district for $9,000.
Kevin V. Johnson to Analeshia Boyd, 2 parcels Chase City district for $146,150.
Gloria W. Jordan to Scott F. Burgess, lot town of Clarksville for $130,000.
R. Steven Jordan to Christopher Anthony C. Shumake, 61.70 AC town of South Hill for $210,000.
Donald Koch to DOnald L. Cook, 6.5 AC town of Clarksville for $10.
Land Resources LTD to Tanny Chanel McCall Vaughan, interest 5.36 AC parcel 7 Lacrosse district for $2,550.
Lynette Lapread to Darrel E. Garnett, 1 AC Boydton district for $10,000.
C. D. Lenhart to Devin Logging, 2 parcels Chase City district for $140,000.
Lori Michelle Lewis to Michael Paul Vaive, lots 33 & 34 section K 0.92 AC Lacrosse district for $295,000.
Mary K. Love to R. B. Real Estate, LLC, 1.005 AC Bluestone district for $13,000.
Roger W. Malone to D&W Family Rentals, LLC, 0.352 AC town of South Hill for $14,000.
Paul J. Marchigiani to James D. Maitland, lot 52 Palmer Springs district for $23,000.
Justin D. Mason to Bradley Keith Crain, lot 56 Mooresville Estate Bluestone district for $205,000.
Michael Joseph McFadden to Victoria N. Houp, 1.50 AC Lacrosse district for $185,000.
Billy Wright Melton to Robbie Dale Clary, Jr., lot 4 section I Tanglewood Shores Lacrosse district for $239,000.
T. Davis Miller, Jr. to Benjamin Southern, lot 33 Thornton Place 1.39 AC Palmer Springs district for $240,000.
Zachary T. Miller to Bryce Wilde, lot 11 6.8 AC Creek Run Chase City district for $312,000.
Dennis G. Mummert to Edward A. Brindles, 16.97 AC parcel 1 Bluestone district for $310,000.
Nocarva, LLC to Michael Wood, lots 28 & 85 section I Nocarva Palmer Springs district for $200,000.
Tammy J. Ochodnicky to DAC Homes, LLC, 0.41 AC town of South Hill for $71,000.
Lenora J. Olson to Michael L. Boles, lot 89 Fox Run Lacrosse district for $155,000.
Owen Anderson, LLC to Mecklenburg County Virginia, parcel Boydton district for $500.
William L. Pearce to Elise Costanzo, lot 13 section T Tanglewood Shores Lacrosse district for $199,000.
Janet L. Pennell to Charles T. Lunsford, town of Clarksville for $289,000.
Richard T. Puryear to Maryann F. Welch, parcels town of Chase City for $105,000.
Eugene W. Ragland to Jerry Lee Lipscomb, 10.73 AC Chase City district for $28,000.
Sheldon B. Reynolds to Steven C. Yarber, parcel A Tatanka Ridge subdivision Clarksville district for $10.
Jill Walker Seamans to James Joseph Zimmerman, TR, 3 parcels Chase City district for $210,000.
Charles F. Simmons to Larry A. Nowers, lot 5 Bluestone district for $58,000,
Christopher Wayne Simmons to Lawrence P. Dugger, Jr., 0.73 AC lot 1 South Hill district for $9,200.
Michael B. Sizemore to Tanner Joseph Lee, lots 52 & 53 section A Palmer Springs district for $285,000.
Russell O. Slayton, Jr. SP COMM to Charles F. Forbes, lot 25 section F block 3 Bluestone district for $1,600.
Russell O. Slayton, Jr. SP COMM to Charles F. Forbes, lot 26 section F block 3 Bluestone district for $2,100.
Willie B. Smith, Jr. to Freeman Companies, LLC, parcel A 4.41 AC town of South Hill for $110,000.
James M. Snead to William S. Wilkinson, 27.97 AC Buckhorn district for $125,000.
Elizabeth F. Soderlund to Lynne M. Waltman, lot 19 Evergreen Acres & parcel 1A 0.01 AC Bluestone district for $108,000.
Kirk Somerville to Jessie J. Redd, 1.00 AC Clarksville district for $25,000.
Southern Fun, LLC to James Willard Hobbs, Jr., lot 21Thornton Place Palmer Springs district for $1,899,000.
Jennifer J. Stokes to Mady Plodek, lot 13-H & 14-H River Ridge Lacrosse district for $179,000.
Tanglewood Land Co, INC to John A. Fields, Lacrosse district for $1,000.
Donnie W. Temple to Dylan Whitley, lot 98-M Lacrosse district for $5,500.
William H. Thompson, Jr. to Timothy A. O’Donnell, lot 11 town of Clarksville for $300,000.
George N. Timberlake to Verlyn D. Emswiler, lot 16R Clarksville district for $562,500.
Ted T. Upton, Jr. to Wenquiao, 60.9 AC Boydton district for $375,000.
Willard E. Valentine to Christopher J. DiGregorio, lot 10 section P Lacrosse district for $28,000.
David R. Vaughan to Amin Almawri, 1.13 AC Bluestone district for $135,000.
Emory S. Waldrep, Jr. to Mecklenburg County Virginia, parcel Boydton district for $500.
James Albert Walker to Stephen K. Layton, 2.7 AC parcel 2 Buckhorn district for $15,100.
James Albert Walker to Ryan G. Brankley, parcel 4 Buckhorn district for $2,700.
James Albert Walker to Gracie King Harris, parcel 1 0.95 AC Buckhorn district for $7,600.
Dale C. White to Bryant C. Hall, 100.45 AC Lacrosse district for $250,000.
Diana Sawyer Wilson to Adam Austell, parcel Town of Chase City for $55,000.
Louise A. Winter-Crane to Timothy Sivers, lot 17R Lacrosse district for $704,500.
Gilbert C. Wysong to Paul Derrell Graves, 0.22 AC town of Clarksville for $125,000.
Albert C. Yeh to Charles Felix, parcel A 1.82 AC Lacrosse district for $1,200,000.
Christine M. Zito to Corey L. Speer, parcel Boydton district for $22,000.