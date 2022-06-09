The Virginia Department of Historical Resources (DHR) in Richmond, VA has designated East End High School (EEHS) as a Virginia Historical Landmark.
EEHS served African American children in Mecklenburg County, Va. during the segregation era from 1953-1969. A Historical Highway Marker will be dedicated on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. The marker will be placed near the intersection of Highway 1 and Dockery Road, South Hill.
The public is invited to attend. THE SPIRIT OF THE “WOLFPACK” REMAINS STRONG!
The marker will read, “East End High School opened near this location in Sept. 1953 to serve African American students during the segregation era. Mecklenburg County built the school with a grant from the Battle Fund, established under Gov. John S. Battle as Virginia’s first program for providing direct aid to localities for school construction. Students came from Mecklenburg County Training School, the Thyne Institute, and other schools in the eastern portion of the county. E. N. Taliaferro was East End’s only principal. The last class graduated on 5 June 1969. Mecklenburg County schools were fully desegregated that fall under a federal court order, and the building became a junior high.”