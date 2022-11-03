Election Day Tuesday; Early in-person voting ends November 5

This year’s ballot will consist of a Congressional Election between incumbent Bob Good (R) and newcomer Josh Throneburg (D); a special election for District 6 School Board in which voters must write-in a candidate as no one qualified; and town elections.
Representative Bob Good grew up in Lynchburg, Virginia after relocating to the state at nine years old. Good graduated from Liberty University with a degree in Finance. He served on the Campbell County Board of Supervisors for four years (2015-2019). While serving on the Board, he expressed an interest in conservative governmental policies including reducing taxes, supporting police funding, supporting second amendment rights, and restricting LGBTQ+ freedoms.
Good says that his goal while in Congress is, “effectively representing the people of Virginia's Fifth Congressional District and advocating for the foundational principles that have and will continue to make America the greatest nation in history.” Good’s Congressional voting history shows a strong support of second amendment rights, opposition to women’s health rights, and an opposition to ‘reckless’ economic relief bills.
Josh Throneburg—an ordained minister—grew up in a small rural community. Throneburg is also a small business owner. His campaign’s primary focus is on environmental reform, reviving the economy, and racial injustice.
He states, “America is facing incredible challenges. Our planet is in crisis and there’s no guarantee that it will remain habitable. Our national debt is spiraling out of control and there’s no plan to address it. Communities of color suffer under systemic racism while rural communities remain long neglected. Democracy, the beating heart of this incredible nation, is under attack.”
If elected, Throneburg will fight to bring ‘good union jobs’ to Virginia, improve access to and affordability of healthcare, and improve rural communities and small businesses by, "by giving them the same access to capital as big agribusiness and sparing them the regulations that weren’t designed for small operations.”
Local Elections
In Boydton, Christopher Starke and current council member Bill Thompson battle for mayor.; the seat opened up when Mayor Johnny Kirkland decided to step down. Three council seats are up for election to be filled by Ronald C. Worley, William Coleman, and Paul Ray Cherry.
Chase City Mayor Alden Fahringer faces no competition for re-election. However, four candidates compete for the three available council seats. The candidates are incumbent James Bohannon, incumbent Brenda Hatcher, LaTrisha McCargo, and Rex Bruce. Council member B.J. Mull decided not to run for re-election.
In Clarksville, Vice Mayor Bruce Woerner runs unopposed for the mayoral seat left vacant by longtime Mayor Kevin Allgood. Incumbents Danny Pittard and Chris Clarke run unopposed alongside newcomer Rick Buchanan for the three available council seats. In a special election, Robert Dennis—who filled Mike Sizemore’s council seat—runs unopposed.
In LaCrosse, Jeffrey D. Edmonds, G. Bryant Thomas, and Joseph E. Curtis run for re-election unopposed.
South Hill’s Ward I representative, Lillie Feggins-Boone, is looking to keep her seat as she is running unopposed. Ward II representatives Mike Moody and R. Alex Graham are hoping to keep their seats on the Council while Ben Taylor has decided not to run.
Along with Moody and Graham, newcomers looking to take the the open seats include Jackie L. Hinman, E. Michael Smith, and Ashley Cox Hardee.
Election day is Tuesday, November 8. Early voting ends Saturday, November 5. The elected candidates will begin their terms in January of 2023.
The Mecklenburg County Registrar’s Office—located at 316 Washington Street in Boydton—is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. The office will also be open Saturday, November 5, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. for last minute early in-person voting. Ballot drop boxes will also be available at all regular polling places on Election Day, November 8, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. As a reminder, Mecklenburg’s citizens will vote at the same location they did last year; polling places have not changed for this election.
Information on the School Board’s write-in candidates has been provided in a separate article. The News Progress prints Tuesday night. As such, election candidates may not be announced in time to run in November 9th’s edition. However, we will be posting the results on the website at thenewsprogress.com as soon as they are announced.