Juneteenth declared a State and National holiday

The Virginia Commonwealth celebrated its second statewide observance of the Juneteenth holiday this past Saturday. In June 2020, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam declared June 19 a permanent, paid state holiday seemingly in response to worldwide protests against racist systems following the murder of George Floyd.
This year, the Governor commemorated Juneteenth during an event at Fort Monroe National Monument in Hampton, VA.
Juneteenth is the oldest celebration of the end of slavery in the United States. Juneteenth marks the anniversary of the day that Union soldiers landed in Galveston, Texas—the last of the Confederate states to abolish slavery—and read out the Emancipation Proclamation which had been signed two and a half years prior. The Union soldiers brought news that the Civil War was over and that all enslaved peoples were free.
Juneteenth is an important celebration for all Americans; it signifies the end of slavery, and as Governor Northam stated, “it was on this day in 1865 that our nation took one step closer toward its promise of liberty and justice for all.”
On June 17, President Biden signed the “Juneteenth National Independence Day Act” which designates Juneteenth as a legal public holiday. Juneteenth is the first new national holiday to be approved since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was established in 1983. The bill was unanimously passed by the Senate and was opposed by 14 lawmakers in the House.
Governor Ralph Northam expressed the hope that celebrating Juneteenth will establish a new chapter in Virginia’s history books, one where we actively work to understand and acknowledge our past and grow from it. He stated, “As we continue the work of telling the full and accurate story of our shared history, we must also acknowledge historical moments like this, even as they challenge us to reckon with our past and our present.”