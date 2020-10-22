FSA Encourages Farmers to Vote in County Committee Elections

The 2020 Farm Service Agency County Committee Elections will begin on Nov. 2, 2020, when ballots are mailed to eligible voters. The deadline to return ballots to local FSA offices, or to be postmarked, is Dec. 7, 2020.
County committee members are an important component of the operations of FSA and provide a link between the agricultural community and USDA. Farmers and ranchers elected to county committees help deliver FSA programs at the local level, applying their knowledge and judgment to make decisions on commodity price support programs, conservation programs, incentive indemnity and disaster programs for some commodities, emergency programs and eligibility. FSA committees operate within official regulations designed to carry out federal laws.
To be an eligible voter, farmers and ranchers must participate or cooperate in an FSA program. A person who is not of legal voting age but supervises and conducts the farming operations of an entire farm, may also be eligible to vote.
Eligible voters in local administrative area LAA 2, located in the Buckhorn, Chase City, and eastern part of Boydton districts, who do not receive a ballot can obtain one from the Mecklenburg County Farm Service Agency.
Newly elected committee members will take office Jan. 1, 2021.
The candidates in this year’s election are:
Beverly Crute Baugh is nominated in LAA 2, Mecklenburg County, to serve as a committee member for a 3-year term. Baugh resides in Baskerville and grew up on the family farm producing flue-cured tobacco, soybeans, and vegetables. She is currently a Special Education Teacher.
George L. Brown is nominated in LAA 2, Mecklenburg County, to serve as a committee member for a 3-year term. Brown resides in South Hill raising goats, chickens, rabbits, and vegetables for 35+ years. He also has a plumbing and electrical business.
Betty R. Upton is nominated in LAA 2, Mecklenburg County, to serve as a committee member for a 3-year term. Upton resides in Boydton and has a livestock operation producing hay and pasture for 20+ years. She is an active member of Virginia Farm Bureau and serves as the Chairperson for the Mecklenburg County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee.
Mark B. Warren is nominated in LAA 2, Mecklenburg County, to serve as a committee member for a 3-year term. Warren resides in South Hill and produces soybeans, wheat, flue-cured tobacco, and has a livestock operation of hay and pasture for 20+ years. He is an active member of the Buckhorn Volunteer Fire Department.
More information on county committees, such as the new 2020 fact sheet, can be found on the FSA website at fsa.usda.gov/elections or at the Mecklenburg County Farm Service Agency.
