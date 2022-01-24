VSP responds to traffic crashes caused by winter storm 1/14/22

Temperatures will continue to drop overnight causing slick and dangerous road conditions across the Commonwealth. Advisories to stay off the highways remain in place overnight and into Monday morning (Jan. 17) until conditions improve.
During the current winter storm impacting the Commonwealth, Virginia State Police troopers have responded to 482 traffic crashes and 486 disabled vehicles since 12:01 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 16) through 8 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 16). The majority of those crashes have involved only damage to vehicles. There have been no reported traffic fatalities during this time period. Since midnight on Sunday (Jan. 16), Virginia State Police have responded to:
- Richmond Division: 41 Disabled Vehicles & 144 Traffic Crashes
- Culpeper Division: 68 Disabled Vehicles & 40 Traffic Crashes
- Appomattox Division: 58 Disabled Vehicles & 49 Traffic Crashes
- Wytheville Division: 72 Disabled Vehicles & 72 Traffic Crashes
- Chesapeake Division: 30 Disabled Vehicles & 42 Traffic Crashes
- Salem Division: 113 Disabled Vehicles & 70 Traffic Crashes
- Fairfax Division: 104 Disabled Vehicles & 65 Traffic Crashes
If you MUST travel during the storm, please take these safety tips into consideration:
Know Before You Go! Before heading out, check Virginia road conditions at www.511virginia.org or download the VDOT 511 app. Do not call 911 or #77 for road conditions. Please leave these emergency lines open for emergencies only.
- Clear ALL snow and ice from the roof, trunk, hood and windows of your vehicle - car, SUV, minivan, pickup truck, commercial vehicle - before you travel.
- Use your headlights - in rain and snow. Virginia law requires headlights on when your wipers are active.
- Drive for conditions - slow your speed and increase your traveling distance between the vehicle ahead of you.
- Always buckle up.
- Avoid distractions - put down the phone.
As the storm moves through the state, there will be an increased chance of encountering emergency vehicles assisting motorists. If it is safe to do so, carefully move over and give these responders plenty of room to safely work.