Suspicious package prompts hospital lockdown

A suspicious package was found in the VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital emergency room bathroom the afternoon of Sunday, January 15. Administration issued a lock-down, which means no one was allowed in or out, except those needing medical care. The package was removed from the building, the bomb squad destroyed the contents, and the fire marshal gave the all clear a few hours later.
“Our team followed our emergency operations plan and took appropriate precautions to keep patients, visitors and employees safe. We are appreciative of our local law enforcement and first responders who supported us during this time,” said Marketing Communication Specialist Kristy Fowler.