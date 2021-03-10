MacCallum More fundraising for portrait restoration

Portraits of Narcissa Abigail Endly and George Alfred Endly. Narcissa's portrait has sustained damage after an incident with a tricycle and both portraits are showing signs of paint lifting. The darkening of the gold leafing can be observed best in the corners of the frame, where all of the ornate detailing is. The darkening of the gold leaf is reportedly caused by some sort of sealant. The portraits are currently hanging inside the entrance to the Mac Callum More Museum.