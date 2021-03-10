MacCallum More fundraising for portrait restoration

The Mac Callum More Museum & Gardens recently received the generous donation of two portraits of the town’s first mayor, Mayor George Alfred Endly and his wife Narcissa Abigail Endly.
Volunteer Museum Director, Diana Thorpe, shared that, “We need to raise about $5,000 to restore both portraits. They’re not in good shape at all; in fact, one of them was run into with a tricycle.” The frames are similarly in bad shape after being improperly restored in the past. Thorpe remarked, “Whatever was put on them has darkened over time. Originally, [the frames] were covered in 22 karat gold leaf…All of that is going to have to be removed, the frames restored, and 22 karat gold leaf put back on the frames. That’s going to be quite expensive.”
The museum and gardens have received a quote from Richmond Conservation Studio for the frame repairs; each frame will cost between $2,500 to $3,500, with an exact estimate to be decided once the conservationist has the frames in hand. The Mac Callum More staff was referred to Richmond Conservation Studio from the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and as Thorpe stated, “we feel very comfortable in dealing with them and taking this to them.”
The portraits were donated by descendants of George Alfred Endly’s daughter, Alice Huston. Robert O. Brinkerhoff is a Professor Emeritus from Western Michigan University, and his cousin Sanford Bragg has already donated $1,000 toward the restoration of the portraits.
Diana Thorpe was also happy to provide some history of Mayor Endly and his family. George and Narcissa first moved to Mecklenburg County in October of 1868 after Narcissa’s health required them to find a warmer climate. They had two daughters—Alice and Mary—and one son, George Alfred Endly, Jr. Narcissa passed the following year in 1869.
In 1973, Endly married Mary Jane McCurdy and the two had one son, Willie, who passed early in childhood between the ages of 3 and 5. Endly’s other son, Endly, Jr., passed at the age of 20 meaning the family name was not passed on.
Endly entered real estate with his brother-in-law John E. Boyd. Together as Boyd and Endly Company, the two sold hundreds of acres of land in Mecklenburg. The two hired a surveyor to subdivide the Christianville community, and after acquiring permission from then Chief Justice of the United States Supreme Court, Salmon P. Chase, they renamed the community Chase City as it is known today. Endly served as the town’s first mayor from 1873 to 1875 and is credited with the founding of Chase City.
Mac Callum More has already found a generous donor who is willing to match up to $2,500 of raised funds to restore the new portraits. Donations can be sent via check to Mac Callum More’s address of 603 Hudgins St., Chase City, VA 23924. There is also a donation link on the Mac Callum More website at https://www.mmmg.org/appeal. Donations to the Mac Callum More Museum & Gardens at tax deductible as Mac Callum More is a 501(c)(3) corporation.
The restored portraits are slated to hang proudly in the museum lobby.