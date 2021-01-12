Mecklenburg County Libraries closed to public

All Mecklenburg County Libraries are closed to the public at this time. We will continue to offer curbside pickup at all locations. The WiFi is also available to the public at all locations. You do not need a password or a library card. Simply stop by any of the four branches to access the internet from their parking lot. If you have any questions please call your local branch: Boydton (434-738-6580), Chase City (434-372-4286), Clarksville (434-374-8692), South Hill (434-447-8162).
