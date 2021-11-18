Nominations for Marine Corps Heritage Foundation award program now open

The Marine Corps Heritage Foundation is pleased to announce the return of their annual award program after a one-year hiatus with nominations now open. Each year the Foundation presents a series of awards for creative works preserving or advancing Marine Corps history, traditions, culture or service. Marines and civilians are eligible to submit their own artistic entries or the distinguished work of others. Awards are scheduled to be presented during the Foundation's in person annual awards ceremony on April 30, 2022 at the National Museum of the Marine Corps. The deadline for submissions is January 15, 2022.
The annual awards are presented in 17 categories including journalism, documentary, literature, screenplay, photography and poetry. A panel of experts from major regional and national media outlets, authors, noted photographers and Marines will judge the submissions. Entry is free. Winners will receive a gold medallion award, commemorative brick in Semper Fidelis Memorial Park, and a $2,000 cash prize if applicable.
"The annual awards program provides the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation the invaluable opportunity to celebrate and recognize those who educate our nation on the service and sacrifice of all Marines," said MajGen James Lukeman USMC (Ret), president and CEO of the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation. "We are pleased to invite writers, photographers, artists and others whose work focuses on the Marine Corps to submit their work."
For a detailed list of the awards as well as submission requirements, please visit https://www.marineheritage.org/awards.html.
About the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation
Dedicated to the preservation and promulgation of Marine Corps history, the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation was established in 1979 as a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization. The Foundation supports the historical programs of the Marine Corps in ways not possible through government funds. The Foundation provides grants and scholarships for research and the renovation, restoration and commissioning of historical Marine Corps artifacts and landmarks. Having secured the necessary funding for the complete construction of the National Museum of the Marine Corps and Heritage Center, located in Triangle, Virginia, the Foundation's current primary mission is to vigorously seek financial support to provide continued leadership, strategic direction and financial oversight in supporting and expanding programs at the National Museum of the Marine Corps and beyond its walls. For more information, visit MarineHeritage.org.