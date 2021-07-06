Highway 58 closed for emergency road repairs

As of Tuesday morning, July 6, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has closed Route 92 at Highway 58 (U.S. 58) in Mecklenburg County to facilitate emergency road repairs. The road will be closed until further notice.
Drivers are advised to use U.S. 58 Business as an alternate route.
Anyone with questions about the project can call VDOT’s customer service center at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623).
For the latest real-time traffic information or road conditions, call 511 or visit http://www.511virginia.org.