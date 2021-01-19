Man in custody for malicious wounding

Deputies responded to a call in the Skipwith area on January 14, 2021. Upon arrival, the Deputies found a male subject, later identified as Armani Jones, lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot would to the abdomen at the residence on Highway 49. The victim was transported to VCU/MCV for his injuries. Chad Everette Hayes, Jr. was interviewed later and charged for aggravated malicious wounding. Hayes is currently in custody at MRRJ. A court date has been scheduled for March 11.
On January 11, Mecklenburg County Sheriffs responded to a Clarksville address in response to a missing person. Arionna Royster was reported missing on the same date by concerned family members. Royster was found to be safe upon investigation; no further investigation was needed.
The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office also responded to a call from a Herbert Drive residence for reported larceny on January 11. It was later learned that several items were taken from this job site. An investigation is currently underway.
Anyone having information about these crimes or any crimes in Mecklenburg County are asked to contact the Mecklenburg County Crime Solvers at 1-877-676-8477 information leading to an arrest could result in payment of up to $1000.00