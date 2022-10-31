Meet the Candidates for County Committee Election in LAA 1

The following candidates have been nominated for the County Committee LAA 1 election and are willing to serve as a COC member for a 3-year term beginning January 1, 2023, if elected.
John L. Manning grew up on a farm and planted his first flue-cured tobacco crop in 1973 when he was still in high school. Mr. Manning’s current farming operation consists of hay, pasture, livestock, and grain crops. He is a member of Trinity Methodist Church in South Hill.
Glenn Watkins has lived on a farm his entire life. In 1977, he established his livestock operation which includes pasture and hay. He is member of the Bethesda Baptist Church in Palmer Springs.
Charles W. Conner is a fourth- generation farmer. Mr. Conner has lived on the farm his entire life and during that time his farming operation included growing flue-cured tobacco and soybeans. Mr. Conner has since retired from farming and leases his farm for crop production. He is a member of Sharon Baptist Church in South Hill.
LAA 1 district is in the South Hill, La Crosse, and eastern Palmer Springs Districts of Mecklenburg County. Ballots will be mailed to eligible voters in LAA 1 on November 7, 2022. The voted ballot must be returned to the USDA Service Center by December 5, 2022. Ballots will be counted in public on December 8, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. at the USDA Service Center, 1028 Madison Street, Boydton VA. Contact the Mecklenburg County FSA Office for more information at 434-738-6133, ext. 2.
