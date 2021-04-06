On Wednesday, March 24, United States Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced that $2,390,400 in federal funding from the United States Department of Agriculture for infrastructure improvements in specific areas.
The funds were provided by the Community Facilities Direct Loan & Grant Program, which is designed to provide affordable funding to develop essential community facilities in rural areas.
Grant funds provided through the program may be used to “purchase, construct, and/or improve essential community facilities, purchase equipment and pay related project expenses”. Examples of essential community facilities include:
Health care facilities such as hospitals, medical clinics, dental clinics, nursing homes or assisted living facilities
Public facilities such as town halls, courthouses, airport hangars or street improvements
Community support services such as child care centers, community centers, fairgrounds or transitional housing
Public safety services such as fire departments, police stations, prisons, police vehicles, fire trucks, public works vehicles or equipment
Educational services such as museums, libraries or private schools
Utility services such as telemedicine or distance learning equipment
Local food systems such as community gardens, food pantries, community kitchens, food banks, food hubs or greenhouses
The Town of Brodnax was awarded $66,000 of the $2,390,400 for the purchase of three new sewer pumps and pump station controllers.
"We’re glad to see significant federal funding go toward investing in the infrastructure of our rural communities,” said the Senators. “These investments will help these regions better meet the needs of the communities they serve while continuing to address public safety challenges amid the COVID pandemic.”
Other areas awarded grant funding are:
Greensville County will receive a loan of $1,146,200 to purchase a new E-1 ladder fire truck for the Greensville Fire Department.
Town of Blackstone will receive a grant of $75,000 and a loan of $78,000 to purchase a new sanitation vehicle. Additionally, Blackstone will receive two grants totaling $150,000 and two loans totaling $104,000 to purchase two new dump trucks for the town.
Richmond County will receive a grant of $21,000 and a loan of $35,000 to purchase two law enforcement vehicles.
Richmond County Volunteer Fire Department Inc. in Warsaw, Virginia will receive a grant of $75,000 and a loan of $375,000 to purchase a fire truck with a 3,000-gallon capacity to improve access to rural areas.
Russell County Public Service Authority in Lebanon, Virginia will receive a grant of $75,000 and a loan of $97,700 to purchase six service trucks.
Town of Exmore will receive a grant of $54,000 and a loan of $19,000 purchase a used street sweeper.
Drakes Branch Volunteer Fire Department will receive a grant of $19,500 to purchase a utility terrain vehicle (UTV), trailer, and equipment.