Mecklenburg jury indicts 21 in June

A Mecklenburg County Grand Jury has indicted 21 individuals this month. An indictment is not a verdict of guilt but rather a formal accusation initiating a criminal case.
Jakai Simmons, Jr. of South Hill is charged with attempted murder, two counts of attempting to use a firearm in a threatening manner in commission with a felony, malicious wounding, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Steve Upton, Jr. of Boydton is charged with felony indecent act with a child by a parent or guardian.
Stephen Reese of LaCrosse is charged with failure to stop for law enforcement and possession of burglary tools.
Sheryl Hughes of Danville, VA is charged with two counts of forging a check and two counts of using a forged document with knowledge of it being forged.
Woodrow Cosby of Colonial Heights, VA is charged with possession of cocaine and possession of a methamphetamine.
Amanda Lively of Richmond, VA is charged with possession of cocaine and possession of a methamphetamine.
Davon Willis of Washington, DC is charged with felony destruction of property and attempted robbery of property by physical force.
Shariyahn Bailey of Warrenton, NC is charged with failure to stop for a signal from law enforcement and two counts of child abuse with a disregard of life.
Ivory Hall, II of LaCrosse is charged with felony possession of firearm and discharging a firearm at a house or dwelling.
Steve Fields of South Hill is charged with feloniously committing forgery.
Jamar Bagley of Boydton is charged with destruction of property with intent with a value of $1000 or more.
Roberto Morel of Philadelphia, PA is charged with selling, transporting, receiving, or possessing 500 or more packs of cigarettes not stamped in a manner required by law, for the purpose of evading the payment of the taxes on the products.
Stephen Davis of Boydton is charged with larceny.
Dustin Vanderpool of Clarksville is charged with breaking and entering with intent to commit felony larceny or assault and battery.
Joseph Cruz of Pawtucket, RI is charged with possession with the intent to distribute more than five pounds or more of marijuana.
Jayden Harvey of South Hill is charged with possession of more than one-half ounce but not more than five pounds of marijuana with the intent to distribute.
Justin Bailey of Red Oak is charged with failure to stop at an accident with damages valued at more than $1000.
Maurice Jones of Boydton is charged with misdemeanor assault and battery on a family member.
Travis King of Bracey is charged with assault and battery on a family member.
Crystal Zavala of LaCrosse is charged with possession of a Schedule I or II drug.
Kerri Humple of South Hill is charged with possession of a Schedule I or II drug.