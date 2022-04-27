Chase City Volunteer Fire Department in need of volunteers

“We’re out there doing the best we can with what we’ve got... It might take us a little bit longer, but we’re still going to get the job done once we get there.”
CHASE CITY—Chase City’s Volunteer Fire Department is in desperate need of new members and volunteers. The Department has been in bad shape the past few months, but Marvin Hatcher—CCVFD’s President—shared that they’re doing better at the moment thanks to ‘season firemen’ returning.
However, they still need more volunteers. Hatcher said he wants Chase City’s citizens to know that the CCVFD has been doing all it can to reach out and try to get volunteers. They’ve even called up past members to get more help.
Their new Cadet Program allows anyone 14 and up to join. Volunteers receive thorough training on par with with “the professionals from the big cities.”
Hatcher encourages citizens to talk to and reach out to their family members, kids, and grandkids to find who wants to help.
“We’re out there doing the best we can with what we’ve got. So, we don’t want the town to ever think that we’re turning our back on [it]. It might take us a little bit longer, but we’re still going to get the job done once we get there.” Hatcher said.
Additionally, the department would like to thank all those who purchased their stew in February, and also those who came out to their chicken dinner. They are thankful for the entire community.
The Fire Department will also host their Fish Fry on Saturday, May 7th for those who want to come out and support the team.
If you or anyone you know is interested in volunteering contact either Mayor Alden Fahringer, Council Member Marshall Whitaker, or call Josh Whitten at (434) 738-5009.
Fahringer, Whitaker, and B.J. Mull also thanked the town for the turnout at the Firefighters’ Convention.
B. J. Mull stated, “I was kind of disappointed that more Fire Departments didn’t support the parade. I would like to have seen more trucks, but you can’t make them come, you can only ask.”
Marvin Hatcher later shared that only Chase City—who hosted the convention—and the surrounding fire departments attended the event. As the convention was the “Southside Virginia Volunteer Firefighter’s Association Convention,” they expected more support from the whole of Southside. But, out of the 8 trucks that were in the parade four came from Chase City and the other half came from neighboring localities.
Following April’s Board of Supervisors meeting, the Chase City Town Council held a public hearing for the proposed boundary adjustment of the Microsoft property in town.
The property—composed of approximately 8 acres located where High Street comes in from the Bailey Farm property—is located mostly within the county; only a small bit of the property is currently located within Chase City’s limits.
The boundary adjustment would allow Microsoft to minimize the amount of regulatory agencies it has to deal with throughout this process.
Dusty attended the Supervisors’ meeting, and voiced Chase City’s support of the adjustment.
“We are enthusiastic about supporting this, just to facilitate the Microsoft growth in the County. We feel it’s going to be of benefit to us in the long run. It’s a minimal amount of land, so we are looking forward to this going through,” Forbes stated at the Supervisors’ meeting.
No public comments were shared during the town council’s hearing.
The town held another public hearing regarding a proposed change to Section 6.3-208 Use Regulations (am) Second Story Residential Apartments of the Chase City Town Ordinance. This change would require that any second story apartments meet a minimum of 600 square feet. There were no public comments.
Following the hearing, the council reviewed and approved a first reading of the amendment.
The street committee recommended the town install an arrow light for left hand turns at the intersection of Main and Second Street at no cost to the town. The council approved the installation to be executed by VDOT.
Chase City was awarded $4,609 by the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice through the Byrne Justice Assistance Grant Program (JAG). This program, “makes federal funds available to support localities to help their efforts to reduce crime and improve public safety."
Whitaker asked Chief Jay Jordan what the department plans to do with the funds.
“This particular grant—it’s a smaller grant—will be used for crime reduction, gaining information, that type of thing,” Jay responded.
The town council accepted the Byrne JAG award, and authorized Dusty Forbes to sign the Statement of Grant Award.
Mayor Fahringer highlighted all of the work the Chase City Police Department has put forth lately. He explained that the council receives a list showing the total number of arrests, tickets, calls responded to, and miles the department have accrued every month. The lists are attached to the Town Council Meeting Agenda Packets provided online at chasecity.org.
Some of CCPD’s highlights of the month include catching 9 drivers with suspended licenses, 44 speeders, 2 reckless drivers, 25 drivers with either expired or no inspections, and 3 DUIs.
The department worked 158 calls of varying types including fire and rescue assists, assisting other officers, auto accidents, and a total of 117 responses to citizens’ complaints.
He also thanked the Public Works Street Crew for their work clearing out the brush folks have put out during their spring cleaning. The crew was able to borrow a leaf machine from Clarksville a couple times this month, but they also put in many hours picking leaves up the old fashioned way.
Fahringer—as well as several town council members and Dusty Forbes—thanked Jim Wilson for all his work with Chase City’s Public Works crew. Wilson is moving on from his current position as the Public Works Superintendent to another job elsewhere.
“I would like to thank Jim. I know you’re moving on to another position, but thank you for the work you’ve done here. You’ve made a difference,” Fahringer remarked.
This past month, Chase City has seen some exciting development. There were two new store grand openings: one for Nellie Jo’s and one for The Restoration Home.
Dusty stated there was another county-wide rehabilitation planning meeting, where they began looking at additional areas in need of housing projects.
The Mecca also received at $100,000 planning grant to move forward with their rehabilitation. The Garrett property also received at $30,000 planning grant from the Industrial Revitalization funds.
Chase City Community Services Board also recently donated a lot located behind the Estes Building that the council had previously talked about using for a potential skate park or something similar. Dusty asked that the council accept the donated property; they unanimously approved and accepted the donation.
Look forward to April 28; Chase City will host another Red Cross Blood Drive event in the Estes Center Banquet Room this Thursday from 12p.m. to 5p.m. Fahringer shared that Chase City was the number one blood and blood products donor out of all Virginia’s Masonic Lodges in 2020-2021. This honor was determined by comparing lodge size to how much blood was brought in.