VCU Health CMH Celebrates 3rd Anniversary of C.A.R.E Building Opening

VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital (VCU Health CMH) is celebrating the 3rd Anniversary of the C.A.R.E. Building, which opened its doors to the public on Monday, February 12, 2018. Thanks to generous donations from the people in the community, employees, and the financial commitment from VCU Health, this is a tremendous investment in the community.
The name C.A.R.E. reflects the services offered in this modern comprehensive medical center: Clinics, Administration, Rehabilitation and Education. Health Information Management (medical records) is also located in the C.A.R.E. Building as well as Quality and Risk department, Human Resources, hospitalists’ offices and Care Management.
“Anytime we can bring a specialty to South Hill and keep people from having to travel elsewhere for care is a win-win,” says CEO Scott Burnette. “We are proud to offer 14 specialties under one roof.” The C.A.R.E Building is home to the following VCU Health CMH physician practices: Cardiology Services; Dermatology; ENT; Family Care Center (family medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics); Family Dental Clinic; Neurology; Orthopedic Services; Pulmonology Services; Pain Management Services; Surgical Services; Urological Services; and Women’s Health Services.
Since opening, the facility has gone through monumental changes. In November 2018 they opened a family dental clinic. In March 2020 they were forced to suspend all non-essential clinic visits due to the pandemic, reopening in May that same year. Quickly responding to the needs of the patients in the community, they began seeing patients virtually later that March and are still able to offer virtual appointments at all offices. Since July 2020 they completed the second floor buildout to accommodate the addition of more physicians across four specialties. In December 2020, the C.A.R.E. Building education classrooms were used to administer the first vaccines to front-line healthcare workers.
The C.A.R.E. Building is adjacent to the new hospital, which is located at 1755 N. Mecklenburg Avenue in South Hill, VA. To make an appointment with any of the practices in this building, call (434) 584-CARE (2273).