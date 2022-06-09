Celebrate the 2nd Annual Juneteenth holiday!

Virginia is celebrating Juneteenth’s second year as an official holiday in two weeks on June 19. Former Governor Ralph Northam declared his intent to make June 19 a permanent paid state holiday in June 2020 via an executive order that gave state employees the day off. In October 2020, Former Governor Northam signed state legislation that ratified the holiday.
Nearly a year after Virginia officially adopted the holiday, the United States declared “Juneteenth National Independence Day” a federal holiday. Juneteenth is the first new federal holiday in over 30 years; the last federal holiday—Martin Luther King, Jr. Day—was added in 1986.
Juneteenth has gone by several names over the last 100+ years including Emancipation Day, Freedom Day, and even Jubilee Day. The holiday was first celebrated by African Americans around 1834, however it was not recognized as a multi-cultural celebration until closer to 1970 when Texas legislators first sanctioned it a state-wide holiday.
The first celebration of Juneteenth back in the 1830s included large gatherings referred to as ‘Jubilees’. These Jubilees happened at varying dates including September 22, January 1, and July 4 as the news of emancipation spread throughout the country and reached different areas on different dates.
As is well-known, Texas—more specifically Galveston, Texas—was the last area to receive the news of emancipation. Many slaveholders had escaped to the state to escape the fighting on the battlefronts and had brought as many as 250,000 enslaved people to the state in 1865.
Although General Robert E. Lee had surrendered in April, the Confederate Army of the Trans-Mississippi did not surrender until June 2. It was the last major Confederate command to surrender.
Union General Granger then arrived in Galveston on June 19 and delivered the order transmitting the news of the Emancipation Proclamation. Part of General Granger’s task was to command over 2,000 Union troops to then enforce the emancipation and look after Reconstruction efforts.
Galveston papers quickly printed the entire order General Granger brought with him, and word reached all those in Galveston.
Over the years, the way we celebrate the holiday has evolved. Following emancipation, African Americans were still barred from using public parks. Instead they pooled their money together to purchase their own land where they could hold celebrations. Houston’s Emancipation Park came to be in a similar way; Black leaders in Texas raised over a thousand dollars to purchase 10 acres of land.
These early celebrations included large meals, baseball, fishing, and rodeos, as well as political rallies to provide voting instructions for the newly freed people.
Juneteenth celebrations declined during the Great Depression and subsequent Jim Crow Laws Era. However, the holiday experienced a revival in the 1960s-1980s. Juneteenth festivals began growing in popularity and drew large groups of people to celebrate.
Juneteenth has become known for its colorful festivals that highlight African & Black American culture and art, African & Black American heritage, the Black American experience, and educates Americans on African American history that has been overlooked.
This year, Virginia will have several Juneteenth events and festivals across the Commonwealth including:
- Henrico County’s Juneteenth Celebration 2022, June 18, 4-9:30 p.m. Held at Dorey Park, there will be children’s activities, food trucks, live entertainment, and more all cumulating in the evening with a firework show. This is a free event open to all the public.
- 2nd Annual Juneteenth Block Party, June 19, 12-10 p.m. Hosted by the Black Village of RVA, the event will feature over 100 Black-owned businesses, live music, dance, food, spoken word and more.
- Juneteenth in Petersburg, , June 18, 4-8 p.m. Held this year at the Petersburg High School. There will be plenty of entertainment throughout the day including jazz and gospel performances, a history discussion, and a live dance group. Food, resource, and merchandise vendors will be present during the event.
- The Revelers Club Presents Black Renaissance: A Celebration of Community, at Joy & Lynch Christian Warehouse Theatre, June 25, 7 p.m. Join for a celebration of the rich history of the African American community in Lynchburg to include a “memory walk” down Fifth Street. The highlight of this event will be the recognition of local black-owned non-profit organizations and their work in the Lynchburg community. The four non-profits to be honored during this year’s event will be The Revelers Club, The Legacy Museum of African American History, The Anne Spencer House & Garden Museum, and Building Bridges Productions, Inc.
- Fauquier County 2nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration, June 18, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. This celebration in downtown Warrenton is free and open to the public. There will be plenty of local vendors offering arts, crafts and plenty of food. Enjoy the soothing sounds of gospel, jazz, reggae, and blues throughout the day along with African Dance, Hand Dance and Steppin Zumba, yoga and health and wellness exhibitions.
- “It Takes a Village” Outdoor Festival, June 18, 12-6 p.m. Located in and around High and Court Streets, Portsmouth, VA. Features performance by the Champagne Band along with villages for games, history, resources, children’s area genealogy, and health and wellness. Be sure to engage the re-enactors.
- Juneteenth Event at Main Street Baptist Church, Newport News, June 19, 12 p.m. The Smithfield Schoolhouse Museum will host an event at Main Street Baptist Church’s family life center at 517 Main Street, Newport News. The Emancipation Proclamation will be read, several church choirs will perform and local craft vendors will host exhibits. Plus, attendees will enjoy a silent auction of specialty foods.
- The Sedalia Center’s Juneteenth Celebration, June 18, 12-7 p.m. This event is free and open to the public and features local gospel groups, poetry readings, theatrical performances, inspirational speakers, drum circle, Kuumba Dance Ensemble, and concludes with a concert by Apple Butter Soul. Food, beer, and wine will be available for purchase. The event is located at the Sedalia Center, which was the sight of the Counter Ridge School originally built in 1959 as a segregated school. Visitors may tour the Counter Ridge History Room, dedicated to those who educated and were educated here during segregation.
- Juneteenth Celebration at Lexington’s Richardson Park, June 19, 1-6 p.m. Celebrate Black history, culture, and freedom in Lexington. Events include live music performances, speakers, showcase of Black-owned businesses from throughout the region, and more. There will also be a dedication of the Lylburn Downing school as a Virginia Historical Landmark.
These events are scheduled throughout the week of Juneteenth. They will be rich in African & Black American culture, American history, and African & Black American art for any locals to enjoy. These events are all kid friendly.
Celebrate Juneteenth on your own by enjoying some Southern soul food, reading works by your favorite Black & African American authors, or by reading up on African American history. Have a happy Juneteenth!