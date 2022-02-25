Driver charged with reckless driving after woman killed

At 6:58 a.m. on Wednesday (Feb. 16), Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Skipwith Rd. a mile east of Wooton Rd.
A 2016 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east when it crossed the center line and struck a westbound 2005 Chevrolet Silverado. The impact of the crash caused the 2016 Silverado to overturn and catch fire.
The driver of the 2005 Silverado, Jody B. Upton, Jr., 27, of Henrico, Va., died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the 2016 Silverado, Anthony N. Newcomb, 19, of Chase City, Va., sustained minor injuries and was transported for treatment by family. He was not wearing a seatbelt. Newcomb was charged with reckless driving (46.2-852).
The crash remains under investigation including if any alleged vehicle modifications were contributing factors in the crash.