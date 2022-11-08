Study finds Mecklenburg County suffers from wage compression

Mecklenburg County received the preliminary findings from Evergreen Solutions, LLC’s compensation and classification study. The last time a compensation study was conducted was over a decade ago; typically governments will conduct a study once every four to five years.
Evergreen has been working diligently on this study since they were recruited in April of this year. Rob Williamson praised Mecklenburg County for their unusually high employee participation in the study. Seventy two percent of the county’s 200 employees responded to the survey, and eighty one percent of supervisors participated in the survey. Additionally, about 79% of all the different classification titles were represented in the survey. Thanks to the outstanding amount of participation, Evergreen feels confident in their proposal.
The survey found that employees’ favorite parts of working for Mecklenburg County are the benefits that they receive, the impact that their jobs have on the community, and the company culture. Several employees remarked that one of the most important reasons they stay is because of the quality of people and their relationships with their coworkers.
Employee’s largest concerns lie in external equity, internal equity, and housing affordability. Employees with concerns over external equity felt that their starting pay is lower than in neighboring counties and that it is becoming increasingly difficult to recruit and retain workers.
Internal equity concerns boiled down to concerns over wage compression. Wage compression happens when new employees are brought in and paid at a higher rate than more experienced, tenured employees of the company.
Several employees expressed concerns with housing affordability since rent and home prices are rising alongside the cost of the living.
Evergreen’s survey found that 41% of employees are being compensated in the first 25% of their pay grade—in other words, employees are not progressing in respect to their pay grade. In addition, the average tenure of employees is almost 13 years, so there is a lot of institutional knowledge currently in the company. Williamson stated that the institutional knowledge can serve as an attractive quality and differentiator for younger job seekers. “We know that employment engagement for Millennials and Gen Z is very important, and so if you have an opportunity to engage with them with somebody who has ‘been there, and done that’…it really goes a long way."
Overall, Evergreen found that Mecklenburg County was behind the market minimum and midpoint salary by three percent, which Williamson stated is not awful in the current market. Mecklenburg’s maximum for tenured employees is also behind by 1.6 percent. Mecklenburg is also far behind market in most director level salary ranges. Management positions are highly coveted right now, so offering a salary that is behind the market standard will not have a great impact.
Evergreen is suggesting that the board adopt an adjusted pay plan with consistent range spreads and progression between grades. Additionally, they recommend reassigning positions to pay grades based on internal equity and market results. Of course, some positions may require larger adjustments than others.
Williamson expressed that he believes implementing it all in one go—based on the county’s financial means—will be the best option. “You have to make a decision that would be fiscally responsible, but we do believe, in talking with staff, that this is a sustainable option.” He continued, “right now one of the issues that you have is wage compression. When you have tenured employees it’s serving as a moral killer…when you have a similar wage to somebody that’s been here a year or two.”
Alex Gottschalk—who has worked extensively with Evergreen on this project—encouraged the board members to take the information that was presented and process it, think about it, before making a decision. Evergreen should have final recommendations and reports for December’s meeting; he expects to open up a dialogue with the board and hopefully come to a decision at that time.
Alex Gottschalk finalized Mecklenburg’s Legislative Agenda for the 2023 General Assembly. This legislative agenda will provide Mecklenburg’s legislators—Senator Frank Ruff and Delegate Tommy Wright—with the county’s and board’s priorities and matters of concern for this year’s meeting.
Gottschalk divided the agenda into three main categories: General Policy Statements, Specific Legislative Requests, and Specific Budget Item Requests.
General Policy Statements are items that are significant statewide, in which Mecklenburg would just be “adding to the chorus.” Gottschalk listed four in this segment:
Support for continued assistance from the Commonwealth for local school construction.
The School Construction Grant and School Construction Assistance program were only funded for FY23. Despite receiving almost $200 million in local investments in schools over the past five years, Mecklenburg still needs at least $80 million for upcoming school projects—most notably the elementary school remodeling.
Support for the retention of the local option sales tax compromise.
The purchase of Food for Human Consumption generates about 1 million dollars of revenue for local governments in Mecklenburg. About 85% is retained by the county, and 15% is dispersed to the local towns. There isn’t a locally controlled replacement source that has been proposed to replenish the $1 million of revenue.
Support for the Transportation Board’s resolution designating the Tobacco Heritage Trail as a priority trail in the Commonwealth.
Gottschalk shared that there will be a lot of trail mining forthcoming. The Transportation Board has heard Mecklenburg’s concern for the Tobacco Heritage Trail and has designated it as a priority trail. Mecklenburg wants to make sure that Richmond gets the message that this trail is viewed as an important source of recreation in the community and that it receives the attention it deserves from future funds.
Support for the efforts begun by the General Assembly to fully fun state aid for local libraries.
Basically, the Virginia General Assembly promised to increasingly fund local libraries over a four-year period. Mecklenburg wants to make sure that they honor that commitment and that the county receives the full amount that they should receive.
Under Specific Legislative Requests, Gottschalk included an action that has been introduced previously. Mecklenburg County is one of the top ten largest counties geographically in Virginia. Due to the contours of the lake, portions of the county exist on peninsulas attached only to the land in North Carolina rather than Virginia. This can make it difficult for EMS squads to reach some of the county’s citizens when emergencies occur. Mecklenburg wants to make sure all of its citizens are safe, and to do this it needs to make sure that North Carolina EMS providers can provide emergency services in the state.
At present, North Carolina providers cannot get involved unless first contacted by Mecklenburg County invoking their mutual aid agreement. By Virginia law, a primary responder must be part of an agency licensed in Virginia by Virginia’s Department of Health. This is a problem at all of Virginia’s borders with other states.
Gottschalk noted that this will definitely be a multi-year fight, and is not something he thinks the General Assembly will take action on this year. But, “if we have a sustained legislative strategy around this, then that’s going to be the path forward.”
Mecklenburg’s Specific Budget Item Request regards problems with lyngbya. For the last two years, the Commonwealth has provided assistance to the Lake Gaston Weed Control Council in order to study and treat the emergent threat of lyngbya. Mecklenburg County would like to see the General Assembly continue to provide financial support—and possibly increase it as needed for the remediation of the threat.
Board member Tom Tanner made the motion to adopt the Legislative Agenda as presented. The board agreed unanimously. The agenda will now be taken to Mecklenburg’s legislators.