The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office and the Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old South Hill male.
At approximately 11:50 p.m. on Sept. 23, 2021, the Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call for a shooting at the residence in the 1200 block of Whittles Mill Road. Inside a bedroom, the sheriff’s located Jaxon Neal suffering a single gunshot wound. Neal was transported to Community Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. The remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for examination and autopsy.
A rifle was recovered from the residence. A 16-year-old male, an 18-year-old male and two adults were also inside the residence at the time of the shooting. None of those individuals was injured during the shooting.
No arrests or charges have been made at this stage of the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at 434-352-1728 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov