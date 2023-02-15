Professional organization for educators seeks members

CLARKSVILLE — National Kappa Kappa Iota (KKI) one of the oldest organizations for educators in the nation is seeking to form chapters within your area.
Kappa Kappa Iota has the distinction of being one of the oldest organizations for educators in the United States. Beginning on December 6, 1921, a group of public-school teachers and college professors gathered in Stillwater, Oklahoma to share teaching ideas, to socialize and to simply have fun. From that gathering Kappa Kappa Iota was formed. Tulsa, Oklahoma is the location of national headquarters. Kappa Kappa Iota is a 501c3 nonprofit organization. It operates from member dues and donations.
Membership in Kappa Kappa Iota is considered an honor and is extended to persons of good character recognized as leaders in education. Professional members include anyone who is employed in the education field, to anyone who has been employed in the education field; regardless of work position, and to individuals who have been or are now employed in a field related to education. Campus membership is available to education majors. The membership year is from July 1 through June 30.
National Kappa Kappa Iota is present in twenty-one states. No chapters exist in the state of Virginia. No chapters are in the eastern side of North Carolina.
Benefits of becoming a member of National Kappa Kappa Iota:
The Kappa Profile, (a quarterly newsletter updating membership on Kappa events.)
Scholarships/grants available to members and non-members.
Recognition of member activities at the National Convention.
Professional Development activities during the National Convention.
Members of Kappa Kappa Iota participate in local community outreach programs, volunteering in schools, and donate time and financial assistance to specific needs. Throughout the year members collect teddy bears and children's books to donate to specific causes at the National Convention.
Kappa Kappa Iota members reach out to world-wide needs. Member C. Joyce Farrar-Roseman developed interactive therapeutic teddy bears to present to children in need. Beginning during the pandemic Joyce asked herself "What am I going to do with the rest of my life?" A young girl's struggles with trauma and pain inspired Farrar-Roseman to begin making Hope Teddy Bears, therapeutic bears for children in need of healing. Enlisting the help of senior citizens residing in her community the Hope Teddy Bears were born. The bears have been sent to children of Ukraine and Uvalde, Texas.
Her Facebook page provides more detail. Look for https://www.facebook.com/HopeTeddyBears.
Kappa Kappa Iota member Dr. Barbara D. Culp created an Educational Consulting company where the following are available: Educational Consulting, Professional Services, and booking Barbara for personal presentations. When Dr. Barbara's husband became ill, she used his times of napping to write. Words of Wisdom, a series of six books, provide hope and help to: teachers, parents, principals, professional learning communities, students, knowledge for success. Find Dr. Barbara at these locations. https://www.facebook.com/BarbaraDCulp/ or https://www.amyrallc.com/.
Member Laurel Colgate states, "Working with Individuals with multiple disabilities is my specialty. Patience is my Virtue. My passion is working with Education and Experience networking different services available: building a team, while guiding and teaching each individual Student. Visit her website where she uses her skills to tutor students with special needs. https://cnilinc.com/mission/
Meetings are held in-person when appropriate otherwise virtual meetings take place.
Mu Chapter Lambda State (GA) is the only virtual chapter within the organization.
Members in Mu (the MU Crew) reside in Texas, Ohio, Georgia, and Virginia.
The following websites present information about the organization. https://nationalkappakappaiota.org/, https://www.gakappas.org/, https://muchapterlambdastate.wixsite.com/mukappas.
The purpose of this organization shall be to promote the advancement of education by providing an effective network for the exchange of education and teaching practices by educators.
Carol A Lunsford, a 1965 graduate of Bluestone High school moved back to her hometown of Clarksville, Virginia after a retirement from teaching in Georgia. She is a member of Kappa Kappa Iota. She currently serves on several national and state level committees with Kappa Kappa Iota. She is available to meet with school systems nearby to present further information about the organization. Lunsford's contact email is carolalunsford@gmail.com.