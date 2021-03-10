Clarksville chamber presents winner of Catfish Mascot contest

This morning, Tuesday, March 9, the subcommittee of the Chamber board met with Cheryl Porter sister of the winning Catfish Mascot. Stephanie Porter resides in Commerce, Texas and visits her sister yearly here in Clarksville. She has worked at the Texas A & M University for over 15 years. Stephanie's gift of art is self-taught and has had a knack for it since childhood, she loves to share the talent God has given her and finds it a great source of therapy, not only does she draw but she does clay sculptures. The artwork medium done with Berol Prismacolor pencils outlined with ink. His Jersey number represents the weight and lake.
Cheryl knowing her sisters talent sent Stephanie the information of the contest. The Galleria sponsored the $500 prize for this contest and now there will be another $250 prize given for the winning name given to him, sponsored by Karin Kuhn-Coldwell Banker Advantage. Contest to name him will be done this week through the Chamber Facebook page.