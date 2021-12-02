Drive med-flighted after accident

At 8:22 a.m. on November 28, the South Hill Volunteer Fire Department and Southside Rescue Squad were dispatched to the Goodes Ferry Road for a reported Motor Vehicle Accident.
While in route, units received updated information stating the vehicles occupant was possibly trapped. Fire Chief Michael Vaughn arrived on scene to find a single vehicle with heavy damage and the driver, Jeffrey Tisdale, heavily entrapped.
The LaCrosse Volunteer Fire Department was called in to assist with the accident.
Crews removed both doors, freeing the occupant’s foot, which was pinned under the dash. Due to the severity of injuries, MedFlight was requested.
LaCrosse units were able to safely set up a landing zone for the incoming aircraft Tisdale was transported to a nearby hospital. No other injuries were reported.