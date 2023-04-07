Marsden announces bid for Delegate

Farmville, VA – John C. Marsden, 43, an attorney, small business owner, and former Prince Edward County GOP Chairman, announces his candidacy for the Virginia House of Delegates seat today, subject to the Republican Primary June 20.
The 50th District is a newly created district consisting of Charlotte, Lunenburg, and Mecklenburg counties, the majority of Prince Edward County, and a large part of Halifax County. With the February 24 announcement by 60th District Delegate James Edmunds that he will not seek re-election, no one who has ever represented the majority of 50th District voters will be on the ballot in 2023.
“With this new district, it is time for fresh representation. I am running to represent the 50th district because we deserve more than career politicians who spend decades in office while our area continues to lose out; by losing jobs, population, and having our citizens and businesses struggle without basic modern infrastructure.” Marsden said.
Marsden pledges to first and foremost be a strong advocate for Southside Virginia, as the region experiences decreased representation in the legislature after the 2021 redistricting.
“With population loss and the accompanying loss of a seat in the House of Delegates, Southside needs a stronger advocate. Our voices are fewer in number,
they must be stronger. As a lawyer, I advocate for people’s interests for a living. Every day I am their voice, often in the most difficult times of their lives, and I want to put that advocacy skill to work, for our area and its families, in Richmond.”
Marsden also pledges to be a leader on issues that matter to voters of Southside Virginia. “On the conservative values that matter to us, it is imperative we nominate someone who isn’t content to follow other legislators, but who will personally take the lead in the fight to create jobs, support family values, protect the unborn, and defend our Constitution, including the Second Amendment and civil liberties. We need a leader not a follower.”
“I look forward to the campaign and want to thank the many citizens of the district who urged me to run for the House of Delegates and have supported my campaign thus far,” Marsden said.
Making his final decision to run on March 18, on March 20, 2023, the first day to qualify, Marsden turned in more than the required number of petition signatures to appear on the June 20 ballot. “I am truly humbled and honored by the support that I have received. It has allowed me to qualify for the ballot after only a few days.”
Support has also extended to an outpouring of financial support for his
candidacy, Marsden said. “I am very pleased to announce that I can begin my campaign having, after less than a week, raised more than twice the amount other candidates raised all last year. The generous support of dedicated individuals shows that Southside Virginia has a desire to have a change for the better, and be represented by strong, vocal leadership in Richmond going forward."
About John Marsden:
In his capacity as an attorney, John Marsden has represented businesses and individuals for almost twenty years in Southside Virginia. A lifelong resident of Prince Edward County Virginia, John attended Prince Edward County Public Schools, graduated from Hampden-Sydney College, and received his law degree from the Pennsylvania State University, Dickinson School of Law. John is married to his wife, Polly, and they have one daughter, a high school student. John is a member and Elder of Davis Memorial Presbyterian Church.
John has served in the Republican Party at the local, state and national level over the last twenty-eight years, was the immediate past Prince Edward County Republican Committee Chair and previously served in that capacity from 2006-
2010. During both times as Chair, John was instrumental in electing conservative Republicans to county office, after long periods of no local Republicans elected in Prince Edward. He served as a volunteer Election Integrity Attorney for the 2020 election.
For more information contact:
campaign office - (434) 392-3671
campaign manager: korey@johnmarsdenfordelegate.com Visit website at: