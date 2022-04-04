Commonwealth’s Unemployment Rate decreased to 3.2 Percent in February

South Hill, VA (23970)

Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain this afternoon. High 76F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.