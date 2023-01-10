Mecklenburg County hosting rabies clinic January 21st

Mecklenburg County will be hosting a Rabies Clinic on Saturday, January 21, 2023 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 pm at the Mecklenburg County Treasurer’s Office 311 Washington St, Boydton, VA 23917
Rabies Shots will be given for a cost of $15.00 per dog or cat. (cash or check only)
Dog tags will also be sold at a cost of $5.00 per tag, $35.00 per 20 dog kennel and $50.00 per 50 dog kennel. (cash or check only).
If you have any questions, please call Mecklenburg County Treasurer’s Office at (434)-738-6191 ext. 4244