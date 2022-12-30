Trudy Berry Announces Bid for Virginia Senate

LUNENBURG COUNTY, VA - Trudy Berry is seeking the Democratic nomination for Senator for the newly drawn District 9. This district includes the counties of Charlotte, Halifax, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, Nottoway, Pittsylvania, Prince Edward (part), and the City of Danville.
Trudy has lived in Virginia half her life and in Lunenburg County since 1998. She is challenging the incumbent for the 9th District Senate seat because this district needs new leadership to provide a new perspective and outlook to pass legislation that will protect our rights and improve our rural economy while maintaining our rural landscape.
Trudy received a B.S. in Sociology with a concentration in Criminal Justice and a Certificate in Social Policy Administration from Longwood University. She served in the U.S. Air Force from 1974 until 1978, worked as a Legal Services Specialist, and received an honorable discharge.
“Use of military rank, titles, or photographs in uniform do not imply endorsement by the Department of the U.S. Air Force or the Department of Defense.”